Kinder Joy® Launches Ad Campaign Celebrating Family Traditions and Inspiring New Memories

"For generations, Kinder Joy has helped turn little moments into magical memories," said Felipe Riera Michelotti, Vice President of Marketing, Kinder®, North America. "These moments that families create together are more important than ever, and through the message of our new ad, we hope to inspire the creation of lasting traditions between parents and children."

The new ad campaign also includes a :15 spot, lengthier :45 spot on YOUTUBE and the brand website, and digital and social content across Facebook, Instagram and YOUTUBE. All ad spots are created, concepted and edited by creative agency Publicis, with Mindshare on media and Golin managing public relations and social media.

The global confectionery brand is also making a sweet mark with a wide range of surprise toys developed especially for the holiday season, including Kinder Joy® eggs and holiday multipacks. For more information on the Kinder® brand and where to find Kinder Joy® eggs in retail, please visit www.Kinder.com, Kinder US Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Kinder Joy®

Kinder Joy® is part of the portfolio of brands by Ferrero U.S.A. Inc, the confectionery company known also for Ferrero Rocher®, Tic Tac® and Nutella® The Original Hazelnut Spread®. Kinder Joy® first broke onto the U.S. confectionery scene in 2018, quickly winning over American consumers with its delicious creamy layers, chocolate-covered wafer bites and exciting surprise toy. It has quickly become a beloved treat and toy, earning the title of "2019 Product of the Year" within the Kids Novelty Snack category.

About Ferrero

For over 70 years, Ferrero has been creating products loved by generations. We've grown from a bakery in Alba into the third largest confectionery company in the world. Ferrero entered the U.S. market in 1969 with Tic Tac® mints and continues to win hearts and sharing joy with Ferrero Rocher®, Nutella®, Kinder® and Fannie May chocolates. Ferrero Group expanded its chocolate portfolio with the addition of legendary brands, including Butterfinger, Crunch, Baby Ruth, Raisinets, and other legendary chocolate brands which are now part of the Ferrero U.S. portfolio. We're proud to be a family-owned company with 3,000 employees in eight offices and ten plants and warehouses in North America. Instilled in every aspect of our business at every level is the entrepreneurial spirit of our founders, and we work together as a family to bring the Ferrero passion for quality, creativity, and innovation to life every day. Generation after generation, our products are crafted by the people who love them and who appreciate the philosophy behind them. Follow @FerreroUSA on Twitter.

