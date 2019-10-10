Kinder Morgan Canada Limited Conference Call Advisory

CALGARY, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Kinder Morgan Canada Limited (TSX: KML) announces the following webcast and dial-in information for its 2019 third quarter earnings results:

What: Kinder Morgan Canada Limited (KML) 2019 Third Quarter Earnings Results When: Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. MT (4:30 p.m. ET) Where: To listen, please dial 1-517-308-9496 and enter the passcode 7677923. A recording of the conference call will be available for replay one hour after the call until the end of the day on October 23, 2019. To access the replay, please dial 1-203-369-1395 and enter passcode 3901.

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on Kinder Morgan Canada's website at kindermorgancanadalimited.com under the "KMI and KML Q3 2019 Earnings Webcast" link.

About Kinder Morgan Canada

Kinder Morgan Canada Limited (KML) focuses on stable, fee-based energy transportation and storage assets that are central to the energy infrastructure of Western Canada. We strive to promote shareholder value by increasing utilization of our existing assets while controlling costs and operating in a safe and environmentally responsible way. For more information, visit kindermorgancanadalimited.com.

SOURCE Kinder Morgan Canada Limited

Related Links

https://www.kindermorgancanadalimited.com

