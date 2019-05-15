Kinder Morgan Canada Limited Reports Voting Results from 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Kinder Morgan Canada Limited ("KML") (TSX: KML) reported the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held May 15, 2019 in Calgary, Alberta (the "Meeting"). Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in greater detail in KML's proxy statement dated April 9, 2019, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, on EDGAR at www.sec.gov and on KML's website at www.kindermorgancanadalimited.com.

A total of 108,276,274 company voting shares, representing 93.10 percent of KML's issued and outstanding company voting shares, were voted in person and by proxy at the Meeting. The voting results for each matter presented at the Meeting are provided below.

1. Election of Directors













The following six directors were elected to hold the office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until his or her successor has been duly elected or appointed.















Name Votes For % Votes Withheld %













Steven J. Kean 99,079,719 91.84 8,804,409 8.16

Kimberly A. Dang 98,884,623 91.66 8,999,505 8.34

Daniel P.E. Fournier 104,472,281 96.84 3,411,847 3.16

Gordon M. Ritchie 104,864,632 97.20 3,019,496 2.80

Dax A. Sanders 95,764,155 88.77 12,119,973 11.23

Brooke N. Wade 104,863,616 97.20 3,020,512 2.80













2. Appointment of Independent Auditor for 2019













PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was appointed as KML's independent auditor for the ensuing year, and with the remuneration of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP for such year to be fixed by the directors or KML.

About Kinder Morgan Canada Limited

KML focuses on stable, fee-based energy transportation and storage assets that are central to the energy infrastructure of Western Canada. We strive to promote shareholder value by increasing utilization of our existing assets while controlling costs and operating in a safe and environmentally responsible way. For more information visit www.kindermorgancanadalimited.com.

