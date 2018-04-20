Kinder Morgan Nears $6.5 Billion in Kickoffs, Completions, Wary of Trans Mountain Expansion, an Industrial Info News Alert

SUGAR LAND, Texas, April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas)--Kinder Morgan Incorporated (Houston, Texas) enjoyed a strong start to 2018, with improving prices and demand for natural gas boding well for the year. The company expects to spend $2.3 billion in 2018 on capital projects, not including work from Kinder Morgan Canada Limited (Calgary, Alberta), but is facing a growing list of obstacles on one of its top priorities: Western Canada's Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion. Industrial Info is tracking $23.25 billion in active projects involving Kinder Morgan, including more than $6.5 billion worth that are slated to begin or finish construction in the second quarter.
