Kinder Morgan to Participate in Investor Conference

CALGARY, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Representatives of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI), which owns a controlling interest in Kinder Morgan Canada Limited (KML), intend to participate in investor meetings at the Alliance Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Thursday, May 30, 2019 in New York City to discuss the business and affairs of KMI, which may include discussion of KML's business.

Interested parties will be able to view the materials to be presented on the day of the event by visiting KML's website at https://ir.kindermorgancanadalimited.com/presentations-and-webcasts or KMI's website at https://ir.kindermorgan.com/presentations-webcasts. The live presentation for the conference will also be accessible by audio webcast (both live and on-demand) on KMI's website at the same web address. The live presentation is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. EST, and an archived webcast will remain available for 90 days on KMI's website at the above address.

Kinder Morgan Canada Limited (KML) focuses on stable, fee-based energy transportation and storage assets that are central to the energy infrastructure of Western Canada. We strive to promote shareholder value by increasing utilization of our existing assets while controlling costs and operating in a safe and environmentally responsible way. For more information, visit kindermorgancanadalimited.com.

