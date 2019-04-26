Kinder Morgan to Participate in Investor Meetings

CALGARY, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Representatives of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI), which owns a controlling interest in Kinder Morgan Canada Limited (KML), intend to participate in investor meetings on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 in Dallas, Texas to discuss the business and affairs of KMI, which may include discussion of KML's business.

Interested parties will be able to view the materials to be presented on the day of the event by visiting KML's website at https://ir.kindermorgancanadalimited.com/presentations-and-webcasts or KMI's website at: https://ir.kindermorgan.com/presentations-webcasts.

About Kinder Morgan Canada

Kinder Morgan Canada Limited (KML) focuses on stable, fee-based energy transportation and storage assets that are central to the energy infrastructure of Western Canada. We strive to promote shareholder value by increasing utilization of our existing assets while controlling costs and operating in a safe and environmentally responsible way. For more information, visit kindermorgancanadalimited.com.

