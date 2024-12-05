KinderCare Kids Scholarship Applications Open for the 2025-2026 Academic Year

Scholarship will support alumni from the KinderCare family of brands in their pursuit of a college education

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KinderCare Learning Companies™ (NYSE: KLC) opened the application process for the 2025-2026 KinderCare Learning Companies Kids Scholarship Fund, available to alumni from all its brands for the upcoming academic year.

The KinderCare Learning Companies' Kids Scholarship Fund was created to celebrate the accomplishments of alumni from KinderCare® Learning Centers, Champions® before- and after-school programs, and The Crème de la Crème™ School who are heading to college or continuing their college education.

"At KinderCare, we believe that each child deserves a solid educational foundation. By investing in their future and supporting opportunities for growth, we are helping unlock their potential and empowering them to pursue their dreams. We know that when we invest in children today, we are creating the leaders and innovators of tomorrow," said KinderCare Learning Companies Chief Academic Officer Dr. Marquita Davis.

Launched in 2019, the scholarship program has helped more than 100 students further their education. This year, up to 20 alumni will receive scholarships of $5,000 each for the 2025-2026 school year. Previous recipients are welcome to reapply since the program is renewable.

Applications will be accepted now through March 3, 2025. Eligible applicants must be enrolled for the 2025-2026 school year in an accredited two- or four-year college. Scholarship recipients will be notified in June 2025. To learn more about the scholarship, get answers to frequently asked questions, and apply, click here.

About KinderCare Learning Companies™

A leading provider early childhood and school-age education and care, KinderCare builds confidence for life in children and families from all backgrounds. KinderCare supports hardworking families in 40 states and the District of Columbia with differentiated flexible child care solutions to meet today's dynamic work environment:

In neighborhoods, with KinderCare ® Learning Centers that offer early learning programs for children six weeks to 12 years old,

that offer early learning programs for children six weeks to 12 years old, In The Crème de la Crème™ School , which offers a premium early education experience using a variety of enrichment classrooms; and

, which offers a premium early education experience using a variety of enrichment classrooms; and In local schools, with Champions® before- and after-school programs.

KinderCare partners with employers nationwide to address the child care needs of today's dynamic workforce. We provide customized family care benefits for organizations, including care for young children on or near the site where their parents work, tuition benefits, and backup care where KinderCare programs are located.

KinderCare programs meet the highest standards, validated by independent, third-party evaluation including:

Gallup , measuring workforce engagement,

, measuring workforce engagement, National Association for the Education of Young Children , ensuring individual early learning center quality,

, ensuring individual early learning center quality, Cognia , accreditation for before- and after-school programs

, accreditation for before- and after-school programs BRIGANCE ® and TerraNova ® assessments of children's academic progress and achievement, and

assessments of children's academic progress and achievement, and WELL Health-Safety Rating™, validating health and safety practices in our facilities.

Headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, KinderCare operates nearly 2,500 early learning centers and sites. In 2024, KinderCare earned its eighth Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award – one of only two current organizations worldwide to achieve this milestone for eight consecutive years. To learn more, visit KC-Learning.com.

