KinderCare Learning Companies announces leadership change

Company President Paul Thompson to become Chief Executive Officer (CEO); current CEO

and Chairman of the Board Tom Wyatt will remain as Chairman, effective June 1, ensuring leadership continuity during period of continued growth

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KinderCare Learning Companies, a leading provider of early childhood and school-age education and care, today announced that as of June 1, 2024, Paul Thompson, the company's current President, will become CEO, succeeding current CEO and Chairman of the Board, Tom Wyatt. Wyatt will remain Chairman of the Board.

"It has been the honor of a lifetime to lead KinderCare and be a part of an incredible team of dedicated and passionate individuals who serve families each day across the country. I could not be more proud of what we've achieved together," said Wyatt. "Paul is a highly respected and strategic leader who has served in various leadership roles at KinderCare. This is a leadership transition that leverages the deep talent within our team and provides continuity for the business to drive long term growth. I am incredibly confident in Paul's ability to lead us well into the future."

Since joining KinderCare as CEO in 2012, Wyatt guided the company's transformational turnaround. He led the company's executive team in achieving the highest standards of excellence in education, with more accredited centers than any of the other major early childhood education providers. His focus on a cultural transformation has been marked by record-high levels of employee and customer engagement, earning KinderCare the Gallup Great Workplace Award for the past seven years. From 2018 to 2023, KinderCare saw an 8.4% 5-year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) on top line revenue and double digit growth on EBITDA over the same time period.

"Under Tom's leadership KinderCare has not only grown to be the largest private provider of early childhood education in the United States, but one of the highest quality providers in the country. Tom is truly an ambassador of our culture, and he leaves an incredible legacy of growth and commitment to doing what's right," said Thompson. "As we look ahead to what's next for KinderCare, we'll remain committed to ensuring every employee remains connected to our company purpose as we strive to bring care and education to more children, families and communities across the country."

Thompson joined KinderCare in 2015 as Chief Financial Officer and has held additional leadership roles including Chief Administrative Officer and Chief Operating Officer. In 2021 he was promoted to President, overseeing strategy, center operations, new center growth, IT, marketing and communications and all of the company's brands.

About KinderCare Learning Companies®

A leading provider early childhood and school-age education and care, KinderCare builds confidence for life in children and families from all backgrounds. KinderCare supports hardworking families in 40 states and the District of Columbia with differentiated flexible child care solutions to meet today's dynamic work environment:

In neighborhoods, with KinderCare ® Learning Centers that offer early learning programs for children six weeks to 12 years old and with Crème School ® , which offers a premium early education model using a variety of themed classrooms;

that offer early learning programs for children six weeks to 12 years old and with , which offers a premium early education model using a variety of themed classrooms; At work, through KinderCare Learning Companies for Employers ™ , providing customized family benefits for employers across the country, including employer-supported child care benefits, on-site and near-site early learning centers and back-up care for last-minute child care, and

, providing customized family benefits for employers across the country, including employer-supported child care benefits, on-site and near-site early learning centers and back-up care for last-minute child care, and In local schools, with Champions® before and after-school programs.

KinderCare programs meet the highest standards, validated by independent, third-party evaluation including:

Gallup , measuring workforce engagement,

, measuring workforce engagement, National Association for the Education of Young Children , ensuring individual early learning center quality,

, ensuring individual early learning center quality, Cognia , accreditation for before- and after-school programs,

, accreditation for before- and after-school programs, BRIGANCE ® and TerraNova ® assessments of children's academic progress and achievement, and

assessments of children's academic progress and achievement, and WELL Health-Safety Rating™, validating health and safety practices in our facilities.

Headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, KinderCare operates more than 2,000 early learning centers and sites. In 2023, KinderCare earned its seventh Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award – one of only four organizations worldwide to achieve this milestone for seven consecutive years. To learn more, visit KC-Learning.com.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE KinderCare Learning Companies