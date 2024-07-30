KinderCare Names 21 Scholarship Recipients for 2024-2025 School Year

Alumni from KinderCare Learning Centers, Champions and Crème Schools nationwide will receive scholarships to pursue or continue a college education

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KinderCare Learning Companies™ (KLC), a leading provider of early childhood education and child care, today announced the 2024 KLC Kids Scholarship recipients across its family of brands, KinderCare Learning Centers, Champions and Crème Schools. Each of the 21 award winners will receive a $5,000 scholarship to pursue or continue their college education at an accredited two- or four-year university.

"At KinderCare, we truly believe in giving children confidence for life and are deeply committed to supporting the success of every child in our care as they navigate their educational journey," said Paul Thompson, CEO of KinderCare Learning Companies. "As our former students move forward into the next phase of their lives, we're proud of being a part of their growth. To date, we've awarded nearly half a million dollars in scholarships to our alumni, empowering them as they pursue leadership and community engagement through their diverse interests and passions."

Ten of this year's recipients are returning scholarship winners*:

Adam Acs, Drake University

Alayna Hughes , Willamette University

, Anh Khan , University of Portland *

, * April Kelly , CSU Northridge*

, CSU Northridge* Dylan Kubek , Aurora University *

, * Hadley Flagg , University of Oregon

, Haile Miller , University of Oregon *

, * Jasmine Sells , Washington University *

, * Jeremy Lange , Ohio State University

, Katelyn Livermore , Oregon State University *

, * Lauren Beach , Linfield University

, University Leo Ueno , Oregon State University

, Lisa Evanoff , University of Pittsburgh

, Luna Meza , Portland State University

, Lydia Wainwright , George Fox University *

, * Macie Latcu , University of Oregon

, Muhammad Faks , Oregon State University *

, * Paige Lange , Ohio State University

, Ryan Lowry , Belmont University

, Tristan Nicolson , Oregon State University *

, * Whitney Warth , Oregon Health & Science University*

Applications for the 2025-2026 school year will open in November. Former recipients are encouraged to re-apply, as the program is renewable. Eligible applicants must be enrolled for the 2025-2026 school year in an accredited two- or four-year college. Scholarship recipients will be notified in June 2025. To learn more, visit KinderCare.com.

About KinderCare Learning Companies™

A leading provider early childhood and school-age education and care, KinderCare builds confidence for life in children and families from all backgrounds. KinderCare supports hardworking families in 40 states and the District of Columbia with differentiated flexible child care solutions to meet today's dynamic work environment:

In neighborhoods, with KinderCare ® Learning Centers that offer early learning programs for children six weeks to 12 years old and with Crème de la Crème Schools ® , which offers a premium early education model using a variety of themed classrooms;

that offer early learning programs for children six weeks to 12 years old and with , which offers a premium early education model using a variety of themed classrooms; At work, through KinderCare Learning Companies for Employers™ , providing customized family benefits for employers across the country, including employer-supported child care benefits, on-site and near-site early learning centers and back-up care for last-minute child care, and

, providing customized family benefits for employers across the country, including employer-supported child care benefits, on-site and near-site early learning centers and back-up care for last-minute child care, and In local schools, with Champions® before and after-school programs.

KinderCare programs meet the highest standards, validated by independent, third-party evaluation including:

Gallup , measuring workforce engagement,

, measuring workforce engagement, National Association for the Education of Young Children , ensuring individual early learning center quality,

, ensuring individual early learning center quality, Cognia , accreditation for before- and after-school programs

, accreditation for before- and after-school programs BRIGANCE ® and TerraNova ® assessments of children's academic progress and achievement, and

assessments of children's academic progress and achievement, and WELL Health-Safety Rating™, validating health and safety practices in our facilities.

Headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, KinderCare operates more than 2,400 early learning centers and sites. In 2024, KinderCare earned its eighth Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award – one of only two current organizations worldwide to achieve this milestone for eight consecutive years. To learn more, visit KC-Learning.com.

