KinderCare Offers Summertime National Open House and Free Day Offer

While more than half of families say it's becoming hard to secure high-quality child care, KinderCare is offering a free personal look at its programs

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of the back-to-school season, KinderCare Learning Centers is helping families prepare with a national open house event and an offer of a free day of care this summer.

According to KinderCare's Parent Confidence Index, a family study conducted by The Harris Poll, more than half (60%) of parents believe it's becoming increasingly hard to secure high-quality child care in their community. Survey results also show that nearly half of parents say securing child care feels "impossible" right now.

"We understand that child care is one of the hardest choices to make as a parent. It's not about finding any program, but the right fit for your child and your family," said Michael Canavin, president of KinderCare Learning Centers and Crème de la Crème Schools. "That's why we're offering an easy and free way for children and families to get a personal experience at KinderCare and help plan ahead for their care needs this fall."

KinderCare has more than 1,500 early learning centers nationwide, offering part- and full-time care options to children as young as six weeks. With a research-backed curriculum that takes a whole-child approach to learning, KinderCare takes pride in providing enrichments and activities that grow children's academic, physical and social-emotional development for kindergarten readiness.

The national open house will take place July 15-19, 2024. Hours will vary by location. Families can visit KinderCare.com to locate a center nearby, schedule a tour online, or learn more.

KinderCare's free day program will run from June 17 to July 26, 2024. Families with children between the ages of six weeks and 6th grade, not currently enrolled in a KinderCare Learning Companies program may sign up for a free day at KinderCare centers nationwide. Availability may vary depending on location and participation. To find a center near you and for more information, please visit our website.

About KinderCare Learning Companies™

A leading provider early childhood and school-age education and care, KinderCare builds confidence for life in children and families from all backgrounds. KinderCare supports hardworking families in 40 states and the District of Columbia with differentiated flexible child care solutions to meet today's dynamic work environment:

In neighborhoods, with KinderCare ® Learning Centers that offer early learning programs for children six weeks to 12 years old and with Crème de la Crème Schools ® , which offers a premium early education model using a variety of themed classrooms;

that offer early learning programs for children six weeks to 12 years old and with , which offers a premium early education model using a variety of themed classrooms; At work, through KinderCare Learning Companies for Employers™ , providing customized family benefits for employers across the country, including employer-supported child care benefits, on-site and near-site early learning centers and back-up care for last-minute child care, and

, providing customized family benefits for employers across the country, including employer-supported child care benefits, on-site and near-site early learning centers and back-up care for last-minute child care, and In local schools, with Champions® before and after-school programs.

KinderCare programs meet the highest standards, validated by independent, third-party evaluation including:

Gallup , measuring workforce engagement,

, measuring workforce engagement, National Association for the Education of Young Children , ensuring individual early learning center quality,

, ensuring individual early learning center quality, Cognia , accreditation for before- and after-school programs,

, accreditation for before- and after-school programs, BRIGANCE ® and TerraNova ® assessments of children's academic progress and achievement, and

assessments of children's academic progress and achievement, and WELL Health-Safety Rating™, validating health and safety practices in our facilities.

Headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, KinderCare operates more than 2,400 early learning centers and sites. In 2024, KinderCare earned its eighth Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award – one of only two current organizations worldwide to achieve this milestone for eight consecutive years. To learn more, visit KC-Learning.com.

