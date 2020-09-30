Kinderfarms Announces the Launch of Kinderlyte® Sleep and Immunity

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinderfarms, maker of Kinderlyte, the first natural and effective, doctor-formulated oral electrolyte solution (OES), has expanded its product offering with the launch of two new doctor-formulated functional hydration powders: Kinderlyte Sleep and Kinderlyte Immunity.

A survey published by the American Journal of Managed Care recently reported that 67 percent of Americans said they believe their sleep was healthier before the pandemic. And according to the American Psychological Association, "getting more sleep" was the number one health and wellness goal for 2020, with nearly half of adults saying lack of sleep contributes to stress.

Kinderlyte's Herbal Sleep Supplement is a doctor-formulated, drug-free sleep aid that uses a proprietary blend of melatonin and calming botanicals such as chamomile, passionflower, and lemon balm to support sleep, along with the same rapid hydration consumers trust in Kinderlyte's other hydration products.

With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, more people are actively seeking to boost their immune system. Kinderlyte's Herbal Immunity Supplement uses a plant-powered blend of natural elderberry extract, Vitamin C, Vitamin D and Zinc to support the immune system.

"The combination of Kinderlyte's Instant Absorption Technology for rapid hydration and effective blends of vitamins, minerals, and herbs help support immunity and sleep cycles, two concerns that are top of mind for most consumers," said Dr. Carey Chronis, advisor, Kinderfarms.

Both blends come in convenient on-the-go single-serving stick packs that are easy to keep in emergency kits, the medicine cabinet or a carry-on. The suggested retail price $11.99. Kinderlyte Sleep and Immunity and are now available at Walgreens, CVS, and Kinderlyte.com. For specific retailers, click here.

"Most of us have not experienced the current level of national unrest coupled with a global pandemic before. Many of us have increased stress, which can have negative effects on the immune system and impact sleep quality," said Jeremy Adams, CEO and co-founder, Kinderfarms. "That is why I am so excited about these products - they are natural, effective and something I am proud to provide to both my inner circle and consumers at retailers across the country."

About Kinderfarms:

Dedicated to making better health and wellness options accessible to every family, Kinderfarms is committed to providing values-driven alternatives to outdated health and wellness products. Kinderfarms' first line, Kinderlyte, is doctor-formulated to provide a safe, natural, and effective oral electrolyte solution (OES) for families and includes a variety of uses from illness to sports or even a late-night out. Delicious and worry-free, Kinderlyte products are made without artificial sweeteners, flavors or colors. Kinderlyte never contains artificial ingredients like sucralose, acesulfame potassium, Yellow #6, Blue #1 or Red #40 and is Non-GMO Project Verified, vegan, and naturally gluten-free. Kinderfarms donates one percent of sales to life-saving water relief efforts through "1% For The Planet." Visit www.kinderlyte.com, @kinderlyte on Instagram & Facebook, and @kinderfarms on Linkedin.

