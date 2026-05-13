KinderFarms Debuts Cultural Campaign and Brand Overhaul That Takes a Stand Against More-Is-More Parenting Mentality

Brand launches "Kids Deserve Less" campaign to emphasize that modern parenting and children's products have lost the plot on what actually matters.

LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's wellness brand created by parents and backed by science, KinderFarms, has announced their "Kids Deserve Less" campaign along with a full brand redesign. The concept is built around a single argument: today's parenting culture has confused more with better, and kids and the products made for them are paying the price.

KinderFarms Rebranded Children's Hydration Products and Infant/Children Medications

The year-long campaign is activating around several cultural moments throughout the year, with major tentpole activations landing in summer (hydration season) and fall (back to school). It is anchored by a new brand film and a comprehensive identity refresh, with new packaging to bring the "less is more" philosophy to shelf.

KinderFarms has built its entire portfolio around the same principle the campaign now makes explicit. Every product is non-GMO Project Verified, gluten-free, and free of artificial flavors, dyes, and sweeteners - formulated with only the ingredients that do the work, and none of the ones that don't. "Kids Deserve Less" extends that product philosophy into a cultural one: less pressure, less noise, less performance and more of what actually counts.

A Year-Long Movement with Multiple Cultural Moments

Over the full year, the campaign will tap into several major moments in the parenting calendar. The first two pillars celebrate "less" specifically with UN-events aimed to reframe how parents engage in their everyday family routines and reprioritize what's most important.

The Great Unsubscribe launched in January as a call for parents to opt out of the unrealistic expectations and constant input that define modern parenting culture.

The UnHour, which just launched and will run through summer, is a daily ritual encouraging screen-free, noise-free time for families to simply be present together. KinderFarms partnered with parenting expert Devon Kuntzman, PCC (@transformingtoddlerhood) to create The UnHour Toolkit, a zero-prep set of prompts and ideas across five categories - Super Simple, Conversation Games, Indoor Sparks, Outdoor Adventures, Something Kinder. This is available to download via KinderFarms' Instagram bio, Devon's Instagram bio, and can also be accessed here.

"The UnHour is not about adding one more thing to your day. It is about creating simple, screen-free moments of connection. It does not need to be perfect, and it does not even need to be an hour. What matters most is being present, because connection is one of the most powerful things a family can build, and when connection becomes more consistent it can lead to more closeness, more cooperation, and less tension at home."

— Devon Kuntzman, PCC, Founder of Transforming Toddlerhood

A Brand Identity Built on the Same Idea

The packaging and identity refresh, led by Of One Kind, makes the philosophy visible from the first interaction on shelf. Cleaner design. Brighter, simpler graphics. A sharper focus on the audience the brand was built for in the first place: kids.

"Modern parenting has sold the idea that more is always better. We don't believe that, and we never have. KinderFarms was built on the opposite argument: kids deserve better, and better means less. Less noise in the culture, less pressure on families to do more than they need to, and when it comes to what goes in their bodies, less filler and less clutter on the label. 'Kids Deserve Less' captures both the world we want our kids to grow up in and the products they deserve."

— Kristin Recchiuti, CEO, KinderFarms

About KinderFarms

Founded in 2018, KinderFarms is on a mission to bring clarity back to kids' health. Created by parents, the brand makes cleaner, scientifically-backed products designed to do more with less. In a category crowded with unnecessary additives, KinderFarms stands for transparency and trust. From its OTC infants' and children's medications to its science-backed hydration line, every product delivers real efficacy — without artificial sweeteners, artificial dyes, or unwanted additives. KinderFarms is available at major retailers and drugstores nationwide and on Amazon.

SOURCE KinderFarms