Kindergarten Experts Empower Teachers to Reach & Teach Every Kinder at SDE 2018 National Conference

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. and LAS VEGAS, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Reaching and teaching kindergartners at every stage of development will be the focus of a dedicated strand of learning sessions at the SDE 2018 National Conference. The I Teach K! strand will deliver the classroom-tested strategies today's kindergarten teachers need to establish firm foundations, ignite learning with inquiry-based instruction, and manage their classrooms, time, and craft. The 2018 National Conference will take place July 9-13, 2018, in Las Vegas, NV.

"Kinders arrive in the classroom with a variety of diverse learning needs. I Teach K! delivers the strategies teachers need to effectively and confidently meet them all. With 100+ sessions dedicated to kindergarten, this is a four-day, total immersion in research-based learning with take-aways that can easily be applied the next day," Kymra Kurinskas, SDE program developer, says.

Attendees will hear and learn from 30+ kindergarten experts, authors, bloggers, and practitioners hand-picked for their knowledge and innovative approach to instruction. Featured presenters and their topic areas include:

Kim Adsit (KinderGals) sets the stage for literacy intervention and classroom management success in sessions that include Don't Wait! Early Literacy Interventions for Kindergartners and Effective Classroom Management: Procedures & Routines to Simplify Your Life

(KinderGals) sets the stage for literacy intervention and classroom management success in sessions that include and Deedee Wills (Mrs. Wills' Kindergarten) invites teachers to create effective Writers' Workshops and math stations in sessions that include Writers' Workshop: Shhh...Young Writers at Work! and Guiding Kinders Through Math Workshop.

(Mrs. Wills' Kindergarten) invites teachers to create effective Writers' Workshops and math stations in sessions that include and Adam Peterson (Teachers Learn Too) shares his winning classroom transformation and engagement strategies in What Happened to Our Classroom?! Creating Engaging Environments and Effective Classroom Management: Procedures & Routines to Simplify Your Life.

(Teachers Learn Too) shares his winning classroom transformation and engagement strategies in and Marsha McGuire (A Differentiated Kindergarten), a differentiated instruction and sight word expert, fills teachers' toolkits with fresh, new strategies in DI from Day One: Getting Started with Differentiating in Your Kindergarten Classroom and Math Stations Gone Differentiated

(A Differentiated Kindergarten), a differentiated instruction and sight word expert, fills teachers' toolkits with fresh, new strategies in and Crystal Radke (Kreative in Life) delivers innovative phonemic awareness and STEM strategies in Hear It, Say It, Learn It: Phonemic Awareness and STEM Explorations for Your Young Engineers.

"Being a kindergarten teacher today is hard work. This event is the place for teachers to learn how to balance their time between addressing the needs of individual learners and juggling all the demands of their curriculum and standards," Kurinskas. "While each day brings new challenges, I Teach K! will show teachers how to uncover new opportunities each day to put the joy back in teaching and learning."

To register for the 2018 National Conference, visit www.SDE.com/national or call 1-800-462-1478.

About SDE

SDE is one of America's leading providers of professional development for PreK through Grade 12 educators. Through Onsite PD, PD Events, Web-Based PD, and PD Resources, the company empowers teachers and administrators across the country with ongoing professional development that is not only research-based, innovative, and rigorous, but also practical, motivating, and fun. All SDE training is presented by the nation's top authors and educational experts, with the goal of creating extraordinary classrooms that prepare students for the evolving demands of the 21st century.

For more information about SDE, educators are encouraged to visit www.sde.com, or to call 1-800-462-1478.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kindergarten-experts-empower-teachers-to-reach--teach-every-kinder-at-sde-2018-national-conference-300636677.html

SOURCE Staff Development for Educators

Related Links

http://www.sde.com

