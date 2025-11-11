Kindergarten Teacher Turned Pool Pro Releases $64.95 Book That's Already Made $18K in 60 Days

BAM Aiming Method Helps Weekend Players Think—and Shoot—Like Pros with Six Simple Visuals

DANVILLE, Ky., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthony Beeler, a former kindergarten teacher who once taught the alphabet, now teaches cue-sports with a revolutionary shot-angle calculator. The former BCAPL National 9-Ball Champion, and SPM Magazine's "Billiards Instructor of the Decade," has just released Do You Want to Play Like a Pro? A Pictorial Guide to Playing Your Best Pool—a 284-page, full-color masterpiece that has already generated more than $18,000 in sales in just 60 days.

"Every letter has a name, so why shouldn't every shot?" Beeler said. "I've created a system where players can label every angle precisely. No more guessing between 'cuts'—each one has its own name, just like the ABCs. Once players start thinking that way, learning speeds up dramatically."

The BAM Aiming Method: Significantly Fewer Misses in One Hour

Beeler's BAM (Beeler Aiming Method) distills 26 years of elite coaching into six easy-to-learn visuals. Having taught over 31,000 students in 102 countries, Beeler's pool school eliminates guesswork and tedious drills—delivering fast, reliable shot alignment that transforms weekend warriors into precision shooters.

Choose Your Path to Playing Like a Pro (Free Shipping Included)

Do You Want to Play Like a Pro? - Book – $64.95 : 284 full-color pages of game-changing visuals and strategies

: 284 full-color pages of game-changing visuals and strategies Platinum Online Course – $500/year : Master mechanics, learn new drills, perfect your stroke with Beeler's Virtual Billiard Academy - 24-hour instructor feedback + 3 course manuals

: Master mechanics, learn new drills, perfect your stroke with Beeler's Virtual Billiard Academy - + Online BAM Aiming Masterclass – $750 : Includes Platinum Course + 3 course manuals

: Includes Platinum Course + 3-Days of In-Person Instruction (Kentucky) + 1-Year Online Access – $1,500: Includes 3 course manuals

All Online and In-Person Pool Lessons Include:

Crystal-clear visuals for perfect alignment

Personalized online coaching with 24-hour feedback

Lifetime access to the Virtual Billiard Academy video library

"Some of my students are now world-ranked," Beeler said. "But my favorite stories are the women who win men's tournaments."

Trusted by the Game

PBIA and ACS Master Instructor Anthony Beeler currently serves as the Director of Pupil Personnel for Lincoln County Schools in Stanford, Kentucky. His expertise has been featured in Billiards Buzz, SPM Magazine, Billiards Digest, On The Break News, and Inside Pool Magazine.

As a McDermott Cues Ambassador and Diamond Billiard Products–sponsored instructor, Beeler continues to represent excellence both on and off the table. His YouTube channel boasts more than 17,000 subscribers, and his motivational bestseller Unstoppable Positive Thinking for Pool Players remains a top pick among competitive players worldwide.

