Kindergarten Teachers Discover How to Create Joyful Learning at 2019 SDE National Conference, July 8-12, in Las Vegas

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. and LAS VEGAS, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A joyful kindergarten classroom is a place of learning, excitement, fun, and engagement. This summer, a strand of sessions at the 2019 SDE National Conference will be dedicated to helping kindergarten teachers ensure every child experiences joyful learning. The I Teach K! strand will be held July 8–12 in Las Vegas, NV.

SDE National Conference

"It can be easy to lapse into a race to simply get everything done, especially in kindergarten where there are so many competing demands. This event is filled with quick and easy ways to reboot your instruction, push the boundaries, and turn every day into a joyful learning adventure," Laureen Reynolds, SDE program developer, said.

Attendees will rewind their outlook in dozens of sessions packed with the kindergarten-specific strategies teachers asked for, including fitting it all in, behavior and classroom management, differentiated instruction, foundational literacy, STEM/STEAM, centers, number sense, play-based learning, classroom organization, and technology integration

In a full week of fun and motivating learning, educators will obtain developmentally appropriate activities for reading, writing and math and discover easy and engaging ways to integrate technology into instruction. They'll take behavior management beyond the behavior chart and focus on differentiation through small-groups and center activities. The week is also packed with simple management ideas for centers, transitions, and independent work and terrific tips for organizing space and schedules to encourage STEM activities and collaboration.

Featured kindergarten experts include Mary Amoson, kindergarten teacher and blogger (Sharing Kindergarten); Shakara Hill, blogger (The Excellent Educator) and former kindergarten teacher; Adam Peterson, veteran kindergarten teacher, author, and creator of a YouTube™ channel (Teachers Learn Too); LeAnna Wolkis-Goldstein, NBCT, early childhood educator and blogger (Wolkis Wonders); and Matt Halpern, classroom teacher, literacy strategist, and blogger (Look at My Happy Rainbow).

Attendees may choose from sessions based on the most requested kindergarten topics, including:

Time Management Tips: Fill Up Your Solution Suitcase by LeAnna Wolkis-Goldstein , NBCT

All Eyes on You! Getting Their Attention Without Fighting for It! by Kim Adsit

Toss Out the Worksheets & Bring in the Fun! by Elizabeth Hall

First Things First: Let's Get the Sounds Down by Shakara Hill

STEM Meets Social Studies: Challenging Bright, Young Minds with Problems that Matter by LaNesha Tabb

Literacy Centers Your Students & Your Wallet Will Love! by Jessica Travis

Hands-On, Minds-On Math! by Mary Amoson

Ready, Set, Play! Purposeful Play Across Your Day by Matt Halpern

EEK! All This Stuff Is Taking Over My Room! by Kelly Haynes , NBCT

Let's Talk Tech: Easy Technology in Your Kindergarten Classroom by Adam Peterson

To register for the 2019 National Conference, visit www.SDE.com/national or call 1-800-462-1478.

About SDE

SDE is one of America's leading providers of professional development for PreK through Grade 12 educators. Through Onsite PD, PD Events, Web-Based PD, and PD Resources, the company empowers teachers and administrators across the country with ongoing professional development that is not only research-based, innovative, and rigorous, but also practical, motivating, and fun. All SDE training is presented by the nation's top authors and educational experts, with the goal of creating extraordinary classrooms that prepare students for the evolving demands of the 21st century.

For more information about SDE, educators are encouraged to visit www.sde.com, or to call 1-800-462-1478.

SOURCE Staff Development for Educators

Related Links

http://www.sde.com

