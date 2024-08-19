Kinderhook Industries Hires Michael Iuliano as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinderhook Industries, LLC ("Kinderhook"), a leading middle market private equity firm with $8.5 billion of cumulative capital commitments, announced that Michael Iuliano has joined the firm as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mike to the Kinderhook team. His wealth of experience in private fund legal and compliance matters will be an invaluable asset to Kinderhook and our limited partners," said Chris Michalik, Managing Director and Kinderhook co-founder.

Prior to joining Kinderhook, Iuliano was General Counsel at Saluda Grade Asset Management, an SEC-registered asset management firm. He started his law career in the Corporate Practice Group at Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP. Iuliano holds a J.D. from Fordham University School of Law and a B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania.

"I am delighted to join the talented team at Kinderhook Industries," said Mr. Iuliano. "I look forward to leveraging my legal expertise to support Kinderhook's investment activities. The firm's commitment to building businesses the right way and to forge lasting partnerships resonates with my own values. I'm looking forward to contributing to the firm's continued success."

Kinderhook also announced that Kelsey Stillwagon has joined the firm as a Senior Associate in Investor Relations. Prior to joining Kinderhook, Stillwagon worked in investor relations and marketing at P. Schoenfeld Asset Management, a global asset management firm. Stillwagon holds a B.A. from Villanova University.

Tom Tuttle and Robert Michalik, Managing Directors and Kinderhook co-founders, added, "We are excited to continue to grow the Kinderhook team with the additions of Mike and Kelsey. They embody our values and share our commitment to serving our investors and our portfolio companies."

About Kinderhook Industries

Founded in 2003, Kinderhook Industries, LLC is a private investment firm that has raised $8.5 billion of committed capital. We have made in excess of 450 investments and follow-on acquisitions since inception. Kinderhook's investment philosophy is predicated on matching differentiated, growth-oriented investment opportunities with financial expertise and our proprietary network of operating partners. Our focus is on middle market businesses with defensible niche market positioning in the healthcare services, environmental / business services, and automotive / light manufacturing sectors.

For more information, please visit www.kinderhook.com

