Kinderhook Industries Named a Top 20 MidMarket Private Equity Firm on the 2023 HEC Paris-Dow Jones MidMarket Buyout Performance Ranking

NEW YORK, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinderhook Industries, LLC ("Kinderhook") is proud to earn a position in the top 20 on the 2023 HEC-Dow Jones MidMarket Buyout Performance Rankings.

In this ranking, the HEC Paris Business School and Dow Jones evaluated the performance of over 1,200 funds across 632 private equity firms with investments in the United States, Europe, or globally that raised between $1 billion and $5 billion cumulatively between 2010 and 2019, representing $2.18 trillion of aggregate equity volume. The ranking utilized a proprietary methodology that analyzed performance from all relevant funds into an overall score to assess aggregate performance. Read more about the ranking and methodology here.

"Kinderhook is honored to join the top 20 list of the best performing MidMarket private equity firms worldwide by HEC Paris and Dow Jones," said Chris Michalik, Rob Michalik and Tom Tuttle, Managing Directors at Kinderhook. "The ranking is a testament to Kinderhook's consistent approach to long-term value creation and to the quality of the people and companies that we partner with every day. We are very grateful for the support our investors have given us over the past 21 years, and we look forward to continuing those partnerships for many years to come."

This ranking was published on March 6, 2024, and is the opinion of HEC-Dow Jones and not that of Kinderhook. Kinderhook did not provide compensation for this third-party rating.

About Kinderhook Industries

Kinderhook Industries, LLC is a private investment firm that has raised over $5.7 billion of committed capital as of March 2024. We have made in excess of 450 investments and follow-on acquisitions since inception. Kinderhook's investment philosophy is predicated on matching differentiated growth-oriented investment opportunities with our financial expertise and proprietary network of operating partners. Our focus is on middle market businesses with defensible niche market positioning in the healthcare services, environmental / business services, and automotive / light manufacturing sectors.

For more information, please visit: www.kinderhook.com

