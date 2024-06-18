Kinderhook Industries Raises $2.75 Billion for Oversubscribed Eighth Fund

Fund 8 will continue Kinderhook's buy-and-build strategy in the Environmental / Business Services, Automotive / Light Manufacturing, and Healthcare Services Sectors.

NEW YORK, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinderhook Industries, LLC ("Kinderhook") today announced the final closing of Kinderhook Capital Fund 8, L.P. ("Fund 8") with total capital commitments of $2.75 billion, inclusive of $250 million in commitments from the general partner and its operating partner network. After holding a first close in April 2024, Fund 8 exceeded its target of $2.0 billion and was significantly oversubscribed.

Kinderhook's investor base is comprised of leading domestic and international endowments, foundations, family offices, pensions, and other institutional capital bases. Kinderhook welcomed several new investors that broaden the Firm's Limited Partner base in the United States, Europe, and for the first time, in the Middle East, Asia and Latin America.

"All of us at Kinderhook are humbled by the overwhelming support we received from our existing and new investors and are extremely proud of our global investor base of thought-leading partners," said Chris Michalik, Managing Director at Kinderhook. "Fund 8 plans to continue a similar investment strategy that Kinderhook has pursued for over two decades and will target our core sectors of focus where we have deep industry expertise."

"We are pleased to continue our partnership with our long-standing investors, many of whom have supported Kinderhook since its founding," said Liam Rogers, Managing Director and Head of Capital Formation & Investor Relations. "We are also excited to welcome our new partners to the Kinderhook family – the commitments we received from blue-chip LPs across the world is a testament to the strength of our team and the consistency of our investment strategy and results."

UBS Private Funds Group served as exclusive global placement agent. Kirkland and Ellis, LLP served as fund counsel for Fund 8.

About Kinderhook Industries



Founded in 2003, Kinderhook Industries, LLC is a private investment firm that has raised $8.5 billion of committed capital. We have made in excess of 450 investments and follow-on acquisitions since inception. Kinderhook's investment philosophy is predicated on matching differentiated, growth-oriented investment opportunities with financial expertise and our proprietary network of operating partners. Our focus is on middle market businesses with defensible niche market positioning in the healthcare services, environmental / business services, and automotive / light manufacturing sectors.

https://www.kinderhook.com/

