Kinderlyte™ Brand Launches to Bring Natural Hydration Option to Health-Conscious Families

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Newly created company, Kinderfarms, is on a mission to make natural children's wellness products accessible to every family. In a world that's increasingly focused on real, healthy ingredients, there are still many categories on shelf where outdated artificial products are the only option.

Kinderlyte Flavor Line Up

Kinderfarms' first product launch is Kinderlyte, a line of Oral Electrolyte Solutions (OES) that contain no artificial sweeteners, flavors, or colors and are Non-GMO Project certified. They will be sold in 1 Liter (33.8 fl oz) BPA-free re-sealable bottles in the Children's Wellness and Baby Food section of various drug, grocery, and natural food stores nationwide as well as online. Available in three kid-friendly flavors – Fruit Punch, Orange, and Grape – Kinderlyte is vegan, gluten free and contains no fructose or artificial ingredients of any kind.

"In 2016, I made a 2am trip to the store for my daughter who was sick with the flu, only to ﬁnd that the oral electrolyte solution I had purchased was full of artiﬁcial sweeteners, ﬂavors and colors - ingredients like Sucralose, Acesulfame Potassium, Yellow #6, Blue #1, Red #40 - that I wouldn't drink myself, much less give to her," said Jeremy Adams, CEO and founder of Kinderfarms.

This late-night trip inspired him to seek out effective natural options, and when he wasn't able to find any, he decided to create his own. With an MBA from Harvard Business School and a history of almost 20 years in the consumer goods space, Jeremy was well-prepared to begin this new adventure. Jeremy has built a career on delivering better-for-you solutions to consumers, including previous executive roles at various CPG brands, including VP of marketing at GT's Kombucha and head of marketing at POM Wonderful. He is also committed to service, so Kinderfarms has committed 1% of sales (not profits) to provide life-saving access to clean water for families in need.

Kinderfarms has partnered with Venice Brands for its initial launch, which incubates and invests in consumer brands with a strong focus on health and wellness. "I have known Jeremy since our days at business school, and we worked closely at POM Wonderful where we launched several new product lines together. I am incredibly excited to partner with him. Kinderlyte is truly a better product than what is out there in terms of both taste and ingredients, and we are excited to make it available to families in the months ahead. We have other ideas to extend the platform and to provide families with products that they feel comfortable actually giving their children," notes Greg Willsey, the founder and owner of Venice Brands.

They have started building out a world class team in recent months as Kinderlyte prepares for launch in early June. The team's first hire was Sean McLean who was the VP of Sales at Zarbees and led the company's tremendous growth over the past five years through an exit to Johnson & Johnson. They have since added Melanie Juracek as Director of Operations and Izzy Chafkin (a shared Venice Brands resource) as Director of Finance. They plan to expand the marketing team to support this new distribution and focus on new product development.

With confirmed upcoming distribution at major retailers, look out for Kinderlyte to be on shelf in the very near future. Kinderlyte will be also available nationally on its website Kinderlyte.com and Amazon.com so families will finally have a choice when it comes to family hydration.

For more information, please visit: www.kinderlyte.com and www.venicebrands.com.

