Kinderlyte™ by Kinderfarms Creates a New Standard for Healthy Hydration

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinderlyte, the first natural, doctor-formulated oral electrolyte solution (OES) by Kinderfarms, has raised the bar on pediatric and adult rehydration and will soon be available at retailers across the country.

As Kinderfarms heads into its second month of national buyer meetings, the brand has confirmed more than 10,000 points of distribution across mass, drug, grocery, specialty and online channels.

Kinderlyte is disrupting the OES category by providing the first truly efficacious, natural hydration option in an area previously owned by conventional products that are made with artificial sweeteners, colors and flavors. This early interest from retailers proves the demand in this space for a more effective, natural alternative.

"In 2016, I made a 2 a.m. trip to the store for my young daughter, only to find that the oral electrolyte solution I had purchased was full of artificial sweeteners, flavors and colors – ingredients like sucralose, acesulfame potassium, Yellow #6, Blue #1, Red #40 – that I wouldn't drink myself, much less give to her," said Jeremy Adams, CEO, founder, Kinderfarms.

Kinderlyte contains no artificial sweeteners, flavors, or colors, is Non-GMO Project Verified, vegan and gluten free. It is sold in 1 Liter (33.8 fl oz) BPA-free re-sealable bottles and comes in three kid-friendly flavors – Fruit Punch, Orange and Grape.

Eschewing the low electrolyte formulations of other natural product entrants, Kinderlyte surpasses the electrolyte levels of its conventional competitors by 20 percent or more. It also avoids the typical pitfalls of "natural" brands that use juice or fructose as a sweetener, which must be processed in the liver and actually slows the hydration process.

Instead, Kinderlyte developed a formulation using a simple sugar, Non-GMO dextrose. Used instead of fructose (juice), this delivers the same rapid hydration as the best in class, conventional OES brands, without the artificial ingredients.

"Historically, consumers have had to make a choice between natural and effective health and wellness products for their families. Kinderfarms is debunking that false dichotomy by offering an alternative that is both natural and doctor-formulated for maximum efficacy," said Adams. "We are also committed to making effective, natural products affordable, keeping them within one dollar of the leading brands in the category."

Since May, Kinderlyte has solidified a network of six brokers and two major distributors: KeHe and UNFI. The brand's core oral electrolyte solution (OES) will be on store shelves in September and continue to roll out nationally over the next six months.

Kinderlyte is the first product line by Kinderfarms. On a mission to make natural health and wellness options accessible to every family, Kinderfarms is also developing several products for adults, including an advanced line with prebiotics and 33 percent more electrolytes than its core line, and a powder formulation slated to launch in early 2020.

