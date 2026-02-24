KinderSystems Mentioned in U.S. Senate Committee Hearing; State Agencies Continue Highlighting KinderSystems' Role in Strengthening Child Care Program Integrity

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KinderSystems announced its technology was referenced during a recent U.S. Senate hearing, "Restoring Integrity: Preventing Fraud in Child Care Assistance Programs," focused on improving oversight, accountability, and fraud prevention in publicly funded child care programs.

The February 12 hearing by the Senate Health, Education, Labor & Pensions (HELP) Committee underscored the growing national reliance on modern, data-driven systems to safeguard child care program resources. Throughout the discussion, committee members and witnesses highlighted the need for reliable technology systems and tools that streamline administrative process for agency staff while strengthening program integrity.

Witnesses pointed to Louisiana's strong focus on accountability and cited the state agency's transition to KinderSystems' attendance verification solution as a central element of its modernization strategy. Officials emphasized the importance of validated attendance methods, with one witness noting, "From tablets with photo ID verification to secure mobile apps, this modernization promotes consistency, strengthens fraud prevention, and simplifies operations without compromising security."

The Senate hearing reflects a broader trend: state agencies are publicly spotlighting the role technology plays in strengthening child care program integrity.

In Ohio, state leaders recently held a press conference referencing fraud prevention methods currently in use, including KinderSystems' attendance solutions and the guardrails they provide to ensure validated attendance. In an interim progress report to Governor Abbott, the Texas Workforce Commission cited its use of KinderSystems' IntegrityCentral solution as a tool that "analyzes program data to identify patterns and outliers that warrant investigation for potential fraud."

Together, these public acknowledgments underscore the ongoing need for strong preventive controls, combined with efficient investigative tools, to detect and deter fraudulent activity.

"KinderSystems is a committed partner to state agencies in their efforts to protect the integrity of child care programs without compromising the experience of families and providers," said Lara Oerter, CEO at KinderSystems. "We're proud that state agencies trust KinderSystems to support their modernization efforts with both preventative and investigative tools that strengthen program integrity."

About KinderSystems

KinderSystems is a leading provider of child care technology solutions for publicly funded child care and early education programs. For nearly 30 years, government agencies have relied on KinderSystems technology to modernize their child care systems, reduce administrative burden, improve accessibility, and strengthen program integrity.

Public references to KinderSystems do not constitute endorsement.

SOURCE KinderSystems, Inc.