KinderSystems Speeds Innovation of SaaS for Publicly Funded Child Care Industry with Octopus Deploy Universal Deployment Automation Solution

Octopus Deploy increased KinderSystems' deployment frequency by 2,000% to ensure agencies have the software systems they need to deliver high quality child care to the families and children they serve.

BRISBANE, Australia, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Octopus Deploy, the universal deployment automation company, today announced the results KinderSystems has seen working with Octopus. Through the use of Octopus, KinderSystems automates its software deployment processes to meet the complex needs of its customers and reduce the time to deploy software.

KinderSystems is the leading US provider of subsidy management SaaS solutions to hundreds of state agencies, Head Start programs and child care providers, all at various stages of modernization. Many of KinderSystems' customers have already moved their tech stack to the cloud, which means deploying to various commercial and government cloud environments like Azure or AWS. However, some customers still operate mainframe systems, so KinderSystems needs to deploy on-premises and integrate its solution with customers' legacy systems, resulting in highly customized deployments.

"For the past four years, KinderSystems has been leveraging Octopus to automate our software deployments, which helps us increase our time-to-market and eliminate engineer burnout," said Lara Oerter, President, and Chief Executive Officer at KinderSystems. "Automating complex deployment processes allows us to ensure all providers in the publicly funded child care ecosystem have the solutions they need to deliver high quality child care to the families and children they serve."

By leveraging Octopus, KinderSystems was able to achieve the following:

Increase deployment frequency: KinderSystems' deployment frequency has increased by 2,000%, peaking at 482 deployments in a single week, with this number expected to grow.

: With Octopus, KinderSystems dramatically shortened its release cycle by deploying to development, testing, pre-production, and production environments faster. The process is fully automated using a rich set of Octopus features, including variables and multi-tenancy. Time savings : KinderSystems performs more than 100 customer-specific deployments in two hours with Octopus. Deployments are pre-scheduled and run automatically, and Octopus notifies the KinderSystems team if there are any failures.

: KinderSystems performs more than 100 customer-specific deployments in two hours with Octopus. Deployments are pre-scheduled and run automatically, and Octopus notifies the KinderSystems team if there are any failures. Reduced cost to deploy: Implementing Octopus' best practices and standardizing deployment processes means KinderSystems teams who are close to their customers can manage deployments. Help Desk technicians, instead of developers, can execute the deployment process. This lets developers focus on what they do best – troubleshooting complex issues and coding new features.

"We are very honored to be a part of KinderSystems' journey and to advance their mission through deployment automation," said Paul Stovell, founder and CEO of Octopus Deploy.

About KinderSystems

KinderSystems ( www.KinderSystems.com ) is the leading provider of subsidy management software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions to state agencies, Head Start programs and child care providers. Built and supported by industry experts, KinderSystems envisions a world where all families, no matter their income level, have access to high quality child care. Hundreds of agencies in the publicly funded child care sector use KinderSystems applications via the cloud or mobile devices to streamline their operations, ensure compliance with government regulations, and meet the needs of the families they serve.

About Octopus Deploy

Octopus Deploy (www.octopus.com) sets the standard for deployment automation. We help software teams deploy freely – when and where they need, in a routine way. More than 3,000 organizations and 350,000 users worldwide use our universal deployment automation solution to make their complex deployments easy. From modern containers and microservices to trusted legacy applications, Octopus orchestrates software delivery in data centers, multi-cloud, and hybrid IT infrastructure. More on Twitter at @OctopusDeploy and at octopus.com.

