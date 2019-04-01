Kindful Welcomes Andy Howell to Executive Team as President

To help drive its growth and its customers, Kindful also announced that Andy Howell has joined its executive team as President and COO. In this role, Andy will help lead Kindful's Sales and Marketing, Customer Success, and Strategic Partnership functions as the company continues to expand its customer base, introduce new solutions and simplify donor management and engagement.

"We're thrilled to welcome Andy to the executive team," Bolls said. "We believe our market opportunity is substantial as organizations continue to adopt our powerful and flexible offerings. We're excited to add such a talented leader to our company as we leverage his deep experience to support our growing customer community."

Andy's belief in a culture of service, transparency and accountability guides all of his interactions. He brings over 20 years of experience in the software sector where he has helped build world class service organizations, develop go-to-market teams, and leverage strategic partnerships. In various capacities, including general counsel, sales and marketing leader, and operations head, he has played roles in shaping technology companies that include Blackbaud, Inc., Benefitfocus, Inc. and most recently, Benevity, Inc., the global leader in corporate social responsibility and employee engagement software.

Kindful proudly supports thousands of world-changing organizations both in the U.S. and internationally by providing powerful software that helps nonprofits organize data, simplify their donor management, amplify their fundraising, and maximize their impact.

About Kindful

Kindful is a Nashville-based software company that provides powerful software to help nonprofits organize data and manage donors better. Featuring online donation pages, donor database, reporting tools, and integrated partnerships with industry-leading services, Kindful's platform is designed to help nonprofit employees manage their donors easier, saving time and creating better insights. For more information, please visit www.kindful.com.

