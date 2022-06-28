Kindle FREE June 28-29: Powerful new memoir from Santa Molina-Marshall poised to help heal abuse victims through inspiring storytelling

One woman's journey through the crucible of childhood trauma and the resulting recovery is detailed in this moving debut release, available now as a paperback and a Kindle.

SILVER SPRING, Md., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Licensed social worker, holistic psychotherapist, and interfaith minister Santa Molina-Marshall has released her debut book, titled Running Through Darkness: Memoir of a Spiritual Warrior is now available on Amazon.This 264-page publication is a moving account of Ms. Molina-Marshall's own story of healing and transformation after unfathomable adversity.

Victims of sexual violence—whether experienced in childhood or adulthood—often feel 'broken' and alone in their suffering. It's so common for them to feel alienated from the world around them, feeling like no one can really know the pain they endure every day, having to live with the memories of their innocence being ripped from them.

In Running Through Darkness, Santa Molina-Marshall offers her own story of triumph over trauma, with specific accounts of what life was like at every phase of her healing. Even in her darkest moments, when the world seemed cruelly fraught with fear and horror, Ms. Molina-Marshall fought onward and forged a path through her pain and into the light of a new life that is now a beacon of hope for everyone her work touches.

Running Through Darkness is an exemplary resource for anyone who seeks to better understand their own trauma or that of a loved one. It is proof positive that no matter how severe our traumas are, there is a journey through them—a journey that is worth the trials for the love, connection, and liberation that awaits on the other side.

Acclaim for the book:

"An engrossing, cathartic account of empathy and success through determination and confidence." - Kirkus Reviews

"Running Through Darkness" is a balm for trauma survivors. Using her narrative, many other survivor narratives and clinical expertise, Santa provides a compassionate way toward safety, healing, and transformation for those impacted by the scourge of childhood and adult sexual violence." - Aishah Shahidah Simmons

Book details:

Publication Date: May 2022

Publisher: From Trauma to Triumph

Format: 6" x 9", Paperback

Pages: 264 pages

Paperback ISBN: 978-0-578-38315-6

Genres: Memoirs, Sexual Abuse, Spiritual Healing

Retail: $19.99

Available from Ingram, and all major online retailers.

[About the Author: Santa Molina-Marshall is a holistic psychotherapist, Licensed Independent Clinical Social Worker, Somatic Experiencing Practitioner, Reiki Master, Ordained Interfaith Minister, Certified Massage Therapist, and Integral Yoga Teacher. She resides in Maryland, USA.]

