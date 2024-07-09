Kindness + AI is connecting colleagues and driving stronger business results

VANCOUVER, BC, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - In a post-COVID world, business leaders are still grappling with how to drive engagement, motivation, and create the best work environment for their teams. Recent data from KindWorks.AI highlights that a key to overcoming these workforce challenges lies in the simple practice of kindness. By fostering a culture of authentic kindness—characterized by sincerity, recognition, and human connection—leaders can significantly enhance employee performance and drive exceptional business results.

In 2023, 77% of employees reported feeling disengaged, and employee loyalty significantly declined, with over half indicating their intention to leave their current jobs. Losing strong employees is extremely costly: replacing an experienced employee exceeds $50,000. The situation is exacerbated by hybrid and remote work where people increasingly feel isolated and disconnected.

The answer can be simple: Kindness

Hundreds of scientific research papers have demonstrated the benefits of kindness in the workplace. Now, real-world data reveals that incorporating kindness, facilitated by technology, yields significant business results. KindWorks has developed an AI agent named 'Beni' that integrates with tools like Slack, WhatsApp, and Microsoft Teams to share kindness exercises and strengthen the 'kindness muscle.' Beni's exercises are science-based and provide a personalized journey with various methods to practice kindness.

KindWorks.AI works with customers at the highest-performing global companies who are seeing the impact of kindness on people and business results.

The Impact of Kindness on Business Results

Since implementing Beni, Beekman 1802 has seen a 65% increase in sense of connectivity, and a 59% increase in employees' sense of connectivity and a 59% increase in their feeling of appreciation. The platform has enabled the team to form deeper and more meaningful relationships with colleagues, many of whom they have never met in person. "Beni has allowed us to bridge the gap that comes with working from different locations. Now, one of my closest friends is in New York and I would have not connected with her if it wasn't for Beni," says Yvette Lozano, a West Coast Sales Leader. Yvette feels that regular use of the AI agent has enhanced her visibility and connection with other departments, allowing her to perform her job more efficiently and effectively.

The results are evident in both sales and employee retention. A statistical analysis revealed a strong correlation between practicing kindness and increased sales performance. "As an agile and growing organization, Beni provides intentional and relevant prompts to our leaders to stop and provide mentorship, gratitude, and kindness to themselves, their teams, and cross-functional partners. We are working more collaboratively and efficiently as a result. Organizationally, we have seen a decrease in voluntary and involuntary turnover since utilizing Beni," states Alyssa Straub, Senior Director of HR at Beekman 1802.

Prosegur Alarms has experienced similar positive results. Statistical analysis of their sales data shows that for each additional kindness exercise completed, an extra 3.6 units were sold. This led to the best sales quarter in the office's history. Additionally, the division received the 'Passion for Customers' award for the first time, a prestigious global recognition given by the company's headquarters. "Beyond the positive data that we've observed, the true transformation Beni has brought to our team is evident in how we connect with each other. By starting our day with kindness as a core value, we build meaningful relationships with our peers and customers, reflecting our company's values," explains Ana Carolina Ramirez, General Director of Prosegur Alarms in Colombia.

The results from Beekman 1802, Prosegur, and other clients across consulting, banking, healthcare, food and beverages, and law firms demonstrate that kindness is a powerful and straightforward solution to some of our most significant workplace challenges. While kindness is 'simple,' it is often not 'easy,' which is why Beni is so effective in encouraging and facilitating the intentional practice of kindness.

And the opportunity is endless. As Daniel Lozano, CEO & Founder of KindWorks.AI states, "our goal is to bring the power of kindness to billions of people, to change not only the way that we work, but how we live. This is just the beginning of a deeper revolution that has the potential to make the world a better place."

