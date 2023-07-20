Kindness Amplified: Booksio and BE KIND. Forge an Exciting Partnership for a Better World

Booksio

20 Jul, 2023, 10:13 ET

Booksio and BE KIND. Merge Forces to Inspire Kindness Through the Magic of Books

FRESNO, Calif., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Booksio, the socially responsible online bookseller, has teamed up with BE KIND. by Ellen Quarterly Subscription Box to ignite a passion for reading and promote acts of kindness. This dynamic partnership unites two brands committed to making a positive impact on the world.

BE KIND Partnership
Renowned for its selection of cruelty-free, sustainably sourced, and ethically made products, BE KIND. boxes now feature a delightful addition: Slightly South of Simple by Kristy Woodson Harvey. This captivating novel, the first installment in the wildly popular Peach Tree Bluff series, promises a thrilling literary adventure while supporting charitable causes.

With a remarkable collection of bestselling titles, Booksio sets itself apart from other book retailers by donating 10% of every sale to charity. Each month, Booksio spotlights a Featured Cause, shedding light on critical issues and directing 10% of proceeds to charitable organizations that tirelessly strive to make a difference.

Check out Booksio's Featured Cause for July, Celebrate the Arts.

As a woman-owned and charitably-driven enterprise, Booksio is thrilled to be featured in the BE KIND. by Ellen Summer Box. Together, we aim to transform lives, one book at a time, inspiring readers to make a positive impact in the world while enjoying their literary adventures.

Start your next literary adventure at Booksio today!

SOURCE Booksio

