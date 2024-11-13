Kindness.org Launches "Kindness Quotient" to Inspire Acts of Kindness for World Kindness Week

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of World Kindness Week, and especially World Kindness Day (November 13), kindness.org is launching its newest initiative, the Kindness Quotient (KQ)—a first of its kind, fun, and scientifically-backed questionnaire designed to help individuals discover their capacity for kindness and inspire action.

What is the Kindness Quotient?

kindness.org launches Kindness Quotient (KQ), a research-based questionnaire that measures kindness, inspires action. Post this How do you measure kindness? Introducing KQ, or Kindness Quotient - a measure of your level of kindness towards others. It assesses the costs (time, money, or effort) you would be willing to pay in order to provide a benefit to others. Your KQ score today is a snapshot of your kindness. But your KQ is not fixed, it can grow and change. Find out your KQ today: kindness.org/kq

The Kindness Quotient, like an IQ but kinder. Participants answer a series of questions designed to measure people's willingness to help others, providing them with their own 'kindness quotient' or KQ. Based on their results, users receive a personalized score and insights that offer recommended acts to cultivate more kindness in their daily interactions.

"Kindness is a choice and strength that transcends culture, background, and circumstance," says Jaclyn Lindsey, Co-Founder and CEO of kindness.org. "With the Kindness Quotient, we're not only helping people better understand their capacity for kindness, but encouraging them to act on it in ways that improve their lives and the lives of those around them."

Visit kindness.org/kq to get your KQ today.

Rooted in Science, Backed by Research

The Kindness Quotient is rooted in research conducted by kindness.org's team of scientists. Decades of scientific studies have shown that kindness is part of human nature and is essential for social cohesion. We define kindness as an Action intended to Benefit others, typically at a Cost (time, effort, energy) - or the ABCs of kindness. The KQ reflects these insights, making it a tool grounded in both research and real-world impact.

"Science tells us that kindness isn't just a nice-to-have—it's a necessity," says Dr. Oliver Scott Curry, Chief Science Officer of kindness.org's research hub Kindlab, and an affiliate of the University of Oxford. "Research shows that acts of kindness can lead to improved mental well-being, reduced anxiety, and even longer lifespans. The Kindness Quotient is one of the ways we're translating these findings into tools that inspire real change."

About Kindness.org

kindness.org educates and inspires people to choose kindness. Grounded in rigorous science and data, they develop programs and tools for kinder classrooms, communities, and companies. We thank our incredible partners who helped make the KQ launch possible: Too Faced Cosmetics, iHeartMedia, Beekman 1802, Wildbrain, Kind Coffee Cooperative, Broadway Podcast Network, Headline Studio, OpenFortune, and Publishers Weekly. FB/IG: kindnessorg / X: kindness_org / TikTok: @kindness.org

