Kindra Continues Rapid Growth As Leading Destination for Menopause Solutions

News provided by

Kindra

16 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

Best-Selling Regimen of Physician-backed Estrogen-free Menopause Essentials Now Available on QVC UK and OurKindra.co.uk

NEW YORK, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindra, a modern wellness brand for menopause essentials, announces hotly anticipated UK launch. On the heels of a new capital raise and record breaking demand in the US, Kindra is expanding their audience to now include the 13 million women in the UK seeking standalone hormone-free solutions, or adjunct support for hormone therapy regimens. Beginning June 15, Kindra's most coveted products, that have garnered 3k+ top rated reviews; the V Serum, Cool Down Mist and Soothe Bath and Shower Gel, will be available on OurKindra.co.uk, and will debut on QVC UK on June 17th at 2pm BST, and on Amazon.co.uk beginning mid-July.

Continue Reading
Kindra's Best-Selling Regimen of Physician-backed Estrogen-free Menopause Essentials Now Available on QVC UK and OurKindra.co.uk
Kindra's Best-Selling Regimen of Physician-backed Estrogen-free Menopause Essentials Now Available on QVC UK and OurKindra.co.uk

"The UK has been at the forefront of the menopause conversation, leading the charge in addressing this crucial women's health issue. As a result, we have seen consistent, organic growth and interest in the brand from women based in the UK. Even prior to our launch, - the massively unmet need was clear," stated Kindra Founder and CEO Catherine Balsam-Schwaber. "We are so happy to be expanding our footprint and on this strong trajectory to support more women. We believe every woman deserves options and agency for safe, effective, and accessible solutions; plus invaluable tools and expert-led support, for every phase of the menopause journey."

Since 2019, Kindra has captured a critically underserved market of women over 40 navigating their health and longevity with a scientifically-validated, community-centered approach. With or without hormone therapy, Kindra's regimens are built for optimal relief. With an ever-growing 250k+ active women in their community, and 75k+ completions of their menopause assessment quiz, the evidence is clear: women are seeking trusted products that work, education that empowers, and community that uplifts. Kindra is delivering just that.

Kindra's UK launch begins with Menopause Your Way - a consumer education segment on QVC dedicated to informing women that menopause is a critical health and wellness issue, and scientifically-validated products paired with honest, impactful conversations can be transformative for a women's quality of life.

About Kindra
Kindra has led the menopause consumer market transformation in the US, helping to build the much needed category of accessible solutions, expert education, and supportive community for women navigating mid-life health and wellness. Kindra serves women in all phases of the menopause journey, helping to prepare for, manage, and embrace their natural hormonal shifts, while harnessing the insight and expertise of interdisciplinary women's health experts and board certified OB/GYNs. Through estrogen-free, physician-backed, patent-pending solutions that target some of the most disruptive symptoms, Kindra's community of women are finding relief and feeling empowered. Learn more on ourkindra.com and @ourkindra on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest.

Contact: 
Patricia Rappaport
Civic Entertainment Group
[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2103103/Kindra_LifestyleShot_QVCUK.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1533711/Kindra_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Kindra

Also from this source

Kindra Continues Rapid Growth As Leading Destination for Menopause Solutions

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.