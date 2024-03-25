KINDRA LAUNCHES FIRST-EVER COMPREHENSIVE VAGINAL HEALTH SYSTEM: THE DAILY V SYSTEM

Four-Part Daily Product Regimen Supports Vulvar and Vaginal Skin Health & Wellness

NEW YORK, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Kindra , the sex-positive vaginal health brand, announced the launch of the first-ever comprehensive vaginal health product system - the Daily V System . The 4-part daily regimen of Kindra products includes: Daily Vaginal Lotion , V Relief Serum , Soothe Bath Soak and the Core Supplement meant to support vulvar and vaginal skin for optimal vaginal health and sexual wellness.

Kindra Daily V System

This hormone-free system is designed to provide targeted relief and support for daily vulvar and vaginal health needs. Scientifically formulated with clinically-tested ingredients, the regimen is designed to enhance vaginal lubrication, increase libido, and alleviate symptoms such as dryness, itching, burning, stinging, and sensitivity.

"At Kindra, we are dedicated to bringing women science-backed solutions that address their vaginal health," said Catherine Balsam-Schwaber, Kindra's CEO. "Our new Daily V System is designed to improve daily comfort and bring back pain-free sex."

The Daily V System is gynaecologically tested, pH-balanced for intimate skin, clinically proven to be non-irritating & hypoallergenic, free of hormones, parabens, sulfates, or fragrances, safe to use with hormone therapy and vegan & certified cruelty-free. Kindra's products are recommended by 2,000+ OB/GYNs, urologists, pelvic health experts, and women's health providers.

"As an OB/GYN and integrative medicine specialist, I'm thrilled about Kindra's innovative, targeted system for everyday vaginal health," said Dr. Suzanne Gilberg-Lenz, MD, FACOG, Board Certified OB/GYN and Kindra Medical Advisor. "These clinically-tested formulations are safe to use on their own, or as part of a hormone therapy regimen. The Daily V System provides daily comfort and hydration, while also enhancing intimacy. Your vaginal health matters, and this clean, easy-to-use system is a great option for anyone experiencing vulvovaginal dryness, burning, stinging or painful sex, whether due to hormonal fluctuations from oral contraceptive use, postpartum, or peri/menopause."

As part of its launch of the Daily V System, Kindra has partnered with pelvic floor physical therapist Dr. Sara Reardon, known online as The Vagina Whisperer, on a video about the importance of a daily vaginal health regimen for long-term vulvovaginal health and comfort. The content is shared on The Vagina Whisperer and Kindra's Instagram pages. You can also find The Vagina Whisperer and Kindra on TikTok.

"The Daily V System from Kindra [...] is the first ever doctor-approved hormone-free vaginal health regimen that helps provide game-changing relief from day 1," said Dr. Sara Reardon, PT, DPT, WCS, BCB-PMD, in the video.

Results from Kindra customers on the Daily V System:

93% of women who used the Daily Vaginal Lotion daily for 3 days reported long-lasting hydration and 91% of women reported an improvement in the feeling of pain during sex after 14 days.

100% of women who used the V Relief Serum daily for 4 weeks reported improvement in the severity of vaginal discomfort or irritation.

100% of women who used Soothe reported meaningful improvement in vulvar and vaginal dryness.

Core's hero ingredients support hydration from the inside out. Pycnogenol ® is clinically-proven to increase hyaluronic acid by 44%, a key factor for deep skin hydration and moisture. Women who took Core daily for 8 weeks experienced a 46% decrease in vaginal dryness. Ashwagandha is clinically-proven to support healthy testosterone levels in women, a crucial hormone for libido, and for increased vaginal lubrication, arousal, and orgasm.

The Daily V System is available for purchase on ourkindra.com .

About Kindra

Kindra is a breakthrough company dedicated to the well-being of vulvas and vaginas, building the much-needed category of scientifically-backed solutions, education, and community for women over 35 navigating vaginal health and sexual wellness. Kindra helps women prepare for, manage, and embrace their changing bodies and profound hormonal shifts, with products recommended by 2,000+ OB/GYNs, urologists, pelvic health experts, and sex therapists/educators. Through hormone-free, physician-backed, patent-pending solutions that target some of the most disruptive vaginal health symptoms, Kindra's community of women are finding relief and feeling empowered.

For more information on Kindra, please visit: ourkindra.com

