Kindra, the First Company from the Launchpad Formed by M13 and P&G Ventures, Launches as a New Direct-to-Consumer Brand Providing Estrogen-Free Solutions, Personalized Resources and Community for Managing Menopause

"Half the people on the planet experience menopause, yet even in our age of oversharing, it, unfortunately, remains a taboo topic with a limited range of products, resources and emotional support available to women experiencing this journey," said HongJoo Sun, CEO at Kindra. "With Kindra we're looking to provide women with clinically proven symptom relief and support while also sparking a more open conversation on the challenges and triumphs of a life stage every woman will expect to experience."

At launch, Kindra will offer a line of four products, developed using clinically tested ingredients and nature's most effective treatments to soothe the physical and emotional symptoms of menopause. Kindra products are estrogen-free (don't contain estradiol or progesterone) so are an appealing option for a broad spectrum of women, including those who are either not eligible for prescription hormone replacement therapy (HRT) or concerned about HRT side effects. All Kindra products are available without a prescription at OurKindra.com.

Key products include:

The Daily Vaginal Lotion & Applicator The lotion leaves sensitive vaginal skin feeling instantly soothed and comfortable with the help of our friendly applicator. It is gynecologically tested, made with clinically tested ingredients, and is estrogen-free, cruelty-free, paraben-free, and fragrance-free.

The Core Dietary Supplement French maritime pine bark extract and ashwagandha extract offer support for 7 common symptoms: hot flashes, night sweats, disrupted sleep, mood swings, brain fog, fatigue and stress.

Energy Boosting Dietary Supplement The formula helps keep you sharp, and manage fatigue and hot flashes, with the help of French maritime pine bark extract and green tea leaf extract.

Sleep Enhancing Dietary Supplement A proprietary blend of herbal extracts and melatonin to help you fall asleep naturally and manage those 'up-all-night sweats'.



All dietary supplements are estrogen-free, cruelty-free, gluten-free, non-GMO, vegan and made from clinically tested ingredients.

Kindra is the first brand launched by M13's Launchpad, its venture studio that accelerates brands into sustainable businesses with partners such as P&G Ventures. Kindra's founding team leveraged P&G Ventures' strengths in new brand creation, innovation, and scale with M13's entrepreneurial talent and agility, DTC capabilities and network of investors and advisors. The company is led by co-founders HongJoo Sun (CEO), Whitney Gosden (Head of Marketing) and Austin Deng (Head of Product) and absorbs existing P&G Ventures menopause brand Pepper&Wits. Sun was previously CEO of Dear Kate, a revolutionary brand in the women's wellness space: the first to create period underwear and activewear utilizing patent-pending fabric technology for leak-resistant comfort.

"Our products were developed by expert scientists at P&G Ventures, the startup studio within Procter & Gamble that has researched, developed, refined, tested and perfected some of the world's most well-known brands in health, beauty and personal care. We are proud to bring our solutions to market to help women who have suffered in silence for far too long," says Whitney Gosden, Co-Founder and Head of Marketing at Kindra.

About Kindra:

Menopause is all too often ignored by society, leaving women to pretend that one of their body's biggest changes isn't really happening. Kindra brings a revolutionary approach to the confusing, long-neglected world of menopause. Our thoughtful collection of soothing products and resources help relieve hot flashes, mood swings, vaginal dryness and other realities of menopause. All products, including lotions and dietary supplements, are estrogen-free, combining the best of clinical science with nature's most potent soothing remedies to safely, effectively and conveniently relieve symptoms. No prescription needed. And since every biological woman on the planet is designed to go through menopause, Kindra has an open-door, open-mind policy to help us all feel more like ourselves while our bodies are busy with one of life's biggest changes. See how we menopause at OurKindra.com or @OurKindra on social media.

Kindra was developed by M13's Launchpad , its venture studio that accelerates brands into sustainable businesses with partners such as P&G Ventures.

