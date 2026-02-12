Kindred, a new matchmaking platform, invites your community to play Cupid

A modern, easy way for friends to set you up & make meaningful connections

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred is a new online platform empowering single people to tap friends to be their digital matchmaker. Offering a modern take on traditional matchmaking, the free-to-use site invites anyone in your community to join and introduce eligible singles to mutual connections in their networks.

Kindred was designed as an alternative to apps for those focused on dating with intention. This is the place for people seeking real connections, and utilizes your existing social circles to get recommendations from the people who know you best. With Kindred, there's no swiping, and no strangers — just a fresh approach to the old-fashioned set-up.

"There is an army of friends, family, and colleagues who are eager to help their single friends, but often don't know where to begin," said Jennifer Wlach, Kindred founder and CEO. "What's missing in online dating is a simple and effective way for people to opt-in and actively participate in the matchmaking process. Kindred is purpose-built to address these challenges, and foster an environment of transparency, honesty, authenticity, and accountability—all rooted in community."

A Different Way to Meet & Match

Kindred offers two types of accounts:

Daters: singles looking to be matched, who complete a basic profile and invite friends to join as their digital matchmakers.

Validators: friends & loved ones who join as amateur matchmakers for the eligible singles in their lives.

All users tap into their existing networks (social media and email) to identify mutual connections and make introductions.

Some elements that set the platform apart:

There are no flowers or "super-likes" on Kindred. We're not separating matches into tiers or putting people behind paywalls. This is modern matchmaking made easy. In-person Events: Kindred hosts matchmaking mixers to allow users to meet in real life. The company has happy hour events planned in New York City, Chicago, and Washington, DC this February.

Join Today

Kindred is live in New York City, Washington D.C., Chicago, and San Francisco for Daters. Validators across the U.S. can sign-up to support their single friends. For more information, or to sign-up, visit www.kindreddate.com .

Welcome to modernized matchmaking. Because in love, as in life, it's who you know.

