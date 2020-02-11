Kindred and Caesars Entertainment Sign Multi-state Agreements for Market Access

LONDON, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Group has signed agreements with Caesars Entertainment that provide Kindred with market access in Indiana and Iowa, and potentially additional states, to operate both online sports betting and online gaming pending passage of applicable laws and the parties obtaining all necessary gaming licenses.

The agreements provide Kindred, under the Unibet brand, immediate access to pursue licensing in Indiana and Iowa over a ten-year period, marking Kindred's third and fourth states in the US following New Jersey and Pennsylvania. In Indiana, Kindred will partner with Caesars' Horseshoe Hammond Property, and in Iowa with Harrah's Council Bluffs.

"We are thrilled to further extend our presence in the US together with one of the world's most renowned and diversified casino-entertainment providers," said Manuel Stan, SVP Kindred US. "Caesars' geographical spread in the US gives us a unique opportunity to build our footprint, with Indiana and Iowa next in line and potential other states lined up. We also share Caesars' vision to offer customers an unforgettable experience where every guest is treated like a Caesar."

Kindred's world-leading experience in digital customer knowhow and data analytics capacity, will give players access to a safe and unique online sports betting and gaming offering.

"As Caesars Entertainment continues to gain state approvals for legalised sports betting in the US, we look forward to adding Kindred to our list of sports betting partners in certain states. Caesars can continue to operate its own sports betting offering under the Caesars Sports brand in these states," said Christian Stuart, Executive Vice President for Caesars Entertainment.

Kindred Group will continue to invest in growing its US operations where market conditions support a sustainable business model, and as such has extended its partnership with Pala Interactive, following its successful launch in Pennsylvania in November 2019, to include Indiana and Iowa. Kindred will leverage Pala Interactive's Online Gaming Platform which includes a Player Account Management System, Pala Online Casino products, integration into third party casino content, integration with sports betting provider Kambi and marketing technology integrations.

