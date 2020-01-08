Kindred Biosciences Announces Half-Life Extension Technology for Canine Antibodies

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets, today announced that it has developed a technology to extend canine antibody half-life by up to three-fold. A patent application for this technology has been filed.

The study comprised 12 dogs, including four groups with various modifications incorporating KindredBio technology and one wild type canine antibody as control. Half-life extension was observed in all dogs across all groups other than the wild type, with the magnitude of extension over native antibody ranging from two to three-fold. Additional studies to further differentiate between lead molecules and expand sample size are planned for 2020.



Half-life extension technologies have the potential to improve therapeutic performance in numerous ways. Reduced dosing frequency and/or amount of dosing can lead to improved patient convenience and compliance. It can also substantially lower the cost of goods and enhance profitability and market positioning. In addition, higher drug concentration using the same dose and dosing interval as the parent antibody can result in extended drug exposure and potentially improved efficacy.

"This innovation is a major breakthrough, with wide-ranging impact across our biologics portfolio," said KindredBio's Chief Executive Officer, Richard Chin, M.D. "Our market research shows that longer intervals between dosing is a critical driver of commercial success. This platform technology has the potential to significantly enhance the market positioning of KindredBio's biologics pipeline through the creation of best-in-class and more profitable veterinary therapeutics, while also providing outlicensing opportunities."

"We expect longer-lasting therapeutics and improved convenience to accelerate the shift to antibody-focused veterinary medicine. KindredBio is proud to be a leader in companion animal biologics, with a deep pipeline, state-of-the-art biologics manufacturing capabilities, and a world-class team of protein engineers."

KindredBio's canine biologics pipeline includes treatments in development for atopic dermatitis, inflammatory bowel diseases and parvovirus.

KindredBio will discuss and answer questions on the results of the study today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. Interested parties may access the call by dialing toll-free (855) 433-0927 from the US, or (484) 756-4262 internationally, and using conference ID 7499973. The call will also be webcast at this link for 30 days.

About Kindred Biosciences



Kindred Biosciences is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets. Its mission is to bring to pets the same kinds of safe and effective medicines that human family members enjoy. The company's strategy is to identify compounds and targets that have already demonstrated safety and efficacy in humans and to develop therapeutics based on these validated compounds and targets for dogs, cats, and horses. KindredBio has a deep pipeline of novel drugs and biologics in development across many therapeutic classes. The company has two approved drugs, namely Mirataz® (mirtazapine transdermal ointment) and Zimeta™ (dipyrone injection).

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our expectations about the trials, regulatory approval, manufacturing, distribution and commercialization of our current and future product candidates, and statements regarding our anticipated revenues, expenses, margins, profits and use of cash.

These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations. These statements are not promises or guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the following: our limited operating history and expectations of losses for the foreseeable future; the absence of significant revenue from our products and our product candidates for the foreseeable future; the likelihood that our revenue will vary from quarter to quarter; our potential inability to obtain any necessary additional financing; our substantial dependence on the success of our products and our lead product candidates which may not be successfully commercialized even if they are approved for marketing; the effect of competition; our potential inability to obtain regulatory approval for our existing or future product candidates; our dependence on third parties to conduct some of our development activities; our dependence upon third-party manufacturers for supplies of our products and our product candidates; uncertainties regarding the outcomes of trials regarding our product candidates; our potential failure to attract and retain senior management and key scientific personnel; uncertainty about our ability to develop a satisfactory sales organization; our significant costs of operating as a public company; our potential inability to obtain and maintain patent protection and other intellectual property protection for our products and our product candidates; potential claims by third parties alleging our infringement of their patents and other intellectual property rights; our potential failure to comply with regulatory requirements, which are subject to change on an ongoing basis; the potential volatility of our stock price; and the significant control over our business by our principal stockholders and management.

For a further description of these risks and other risks that we face, please see the risk factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), including the risk factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent updates that may be contained in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC. As a result of the risks described above and in our filings with the SEC, actual results may differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise these statements, except as may be required by law.

The results stated in this press release have not been reviewed by the United States Department of Agriculture Center for Veterinary Biologics.

