Kindred Biosciences Elects Denise Bevers to its Board of Directors and Promotes Her to President

Since co-founding KindredBio in 2012, Ms. Bevers has assumed increasing levels of responsibility and has been instrumental in growing KindredBio into one of the world's leading veterinary biopharmaceutical companies. In her expanded role as President, Ms. Bevers will be responsible for all operational functions. She will retain her title as COO and continue to oversee the commercial organization, including the launch of KindredBio's first product, Mirataz ® (mirtazapine transdermal ointment).

"Denise is a remarkably talented leader and it is a pleasure to announce her well-deserved promotion and election to our Board. As KindredBio's Co-Founder, she has been critical in our successes, including our recent transition to a commercial-stage company, and in our mission to transform veterinary medicine. I would like to personally thank her for her partnership and tireless dedication as we steer KindredBio toward even greater heights," said Richard Chin, Chief Executive Officer of KindredBio.

Ms. Bevers is an experienced pharmaceutical executive with a distinguished career in clinical operations, medical affairs, and scientific communications. With over 20 years of pharmaceutical and research experience, she has successfully managed dozens of product launches and development programs from Phase I through Phase IV. Ms. Bevers previously held leadership positions at Elan Pharmaceuticals, Scripps Clinic and Research Foundation, Quintiles, and SkyePharma. Prior to co-founding KindredBio, she was President and Founding Partner of SD Scientific, a full-service medical affairs and communications company.

"I am honored to be appointed to the Board and promoted to President, and I look forward to furthering KindredBio's mission of bringing the best of the best human medications to pets," said Ms. Bevers. "I am incredibly energized to continue to advance our deep pipeline of novel drugs and biologics in development, and lead KindredBio to its next phase of growth."

Important Safety Information

Mirataz® (mirtazapine transdermal ointment) is for topical use in cats only under veterinary supervision. Do not use in cats with a known hypersensitivity to mirtazapine or any of the excipients or in cats treated with monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs). Not for human use. Keep out of reach of children. Wear gloves to apply and wash hands after. Avoid contact with treated cat for 2 hours following application. The most common adverse reactions include application site reactions, behavioral abnormalities (vocalization and hyperactivity) and vomiting. Please see the full Prescribing Information.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets. Its mission is to bring to pets the same kinds of safe and effective medicines that human family members enjoy. The Company's strategy is to identify compounds and targets that have already demonstrated safety and efficacy in humans and to develop therapeutics based on these validated compounds and targets for dogs, cats and horses. The Company has a deep pipeline of novel drugs and biologics in development across many therapeutic classes. KindredBio's first approved drug is Mirataz® (mirtazapine transdermal ointment) for the management of weight loss in cats.

For more information or to download the corporate presentation, visit www.KindredBio.com/LearnMore . Stay connected with KindredBio on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/KindredBio .

