Kindred Biosciences to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2018 financial results on May 8, 2018 after the market close. The Company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time that day.
Interested parties may access the call by dialing toll-free (855) 433-0927 from the US, or (484) 756-4262 internationally, and using conference ID 8967967.
The call will also be webcast live at https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/nhw6xeop.
A replay will also be available at that link for 30 days.
About Kindred Biosciences
Kindred Biosciences is a pre-commercialization stage biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets. Its mission is to bring to pets the same kinds of safe and effective medicines that human family members enjoy. The Company's strategy is to identify compounds and targets that have already demonstrated safety and efficacy in humans and to develop therapeutics based on these validated compounds and targets for dogs, cats and horses. The Company has a deep pipeline of novel drugs and biologics in development across many therapeutic classes.
Contact
Russell Radefeld
KindredBio
russell.radefeld@kindredbio.com
(650) 701-7904
