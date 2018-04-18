The call will also be webcast live at https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/nhw6xeop.

A replay will also be available at that link for 30 days.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences is a pre-commercialization stage biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets. Its mission is to bring to pets the same kinds of safe and effective medicines that human family members enjoy. The Company's strategy is to identify compounds and targets that have already demonstrated safety and efficacy in humans and to develop therapeutics based on these validated compounds and targets for dogs, cats and horses. The Company has a deep pipeline of novel drugs and biologics in development across many therapeutic classes.

For more information or to download the corporate presentation, visit www.KindredBio.com/LearnMore. Stay connected with KindredBio on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/KindredBio.

Contact

Russell Radefeld

KindredBio

russell.radefeld@kindredbio.com

(650) 701-7904

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kindred-biosciences-to-announce-first-quarter-2018-financial-results-300632389.html

SOURCE Kindred Biosciences, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.kindredbio.com

