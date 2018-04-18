Kindred Biosciences to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Company to Hold Conference Call and Webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday, May 8, 2018

News provided by

Kindred Biosciences, Inc.

16:01 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2018 financial results on May 8, 2018 after the market close. The Company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time that day.

Interested parties may access the call by dialing toll-free (855) 433-0927 from the US, or (484) 756-4262 internationally, and using conference ID 8967967.

The call will also be webcast live at https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/nhw6xeop.

A replay will also be available at that link for 30 days.

About Kindred Biosciences 

Kindred Biosciences is a pre-commercialization stage biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets.  Its mission is to bring to pets the same kinds of safe and effective medicines that human family members enjoy.  The Company's strategy is to identify compounds and targets that have already demonstrated safety and efficacy in humans and to develop therapeutics based on these validated compounds and targets for dogs, cats and horses.  The Company has a deep pipeline of novel drugs and biologics in development across many therapeutic classes.

For more information or to download the corporate presentation, visit www.KindredBio.com/LearnMore. Stay connected with KindredBio on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/KindredBio.

Contact

Russell Radefeld
KindredBio
russell.radefeld@kindredbio.com 
(650) 701-7904

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kindred-biosciences-to-announce-first-quarter-2018-financial-results-300632389.html

SOURCE Kindred Biosciences, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.kindredbio.com

Also from this source

Mar 08, 2018, 16:01 ET Kindred Biosciences to Present at the Oppenheimer 28th Annual...

Mar 01, 2018, 16:01 ET Kindred Biosciences Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Kindred Biosciences to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

News provided by

Kindred Biosciences, Inc.

16:01 ET