Kindred Biosciences to Participate in H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, Lake Street Best Ideas Growth Conference, and Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets, will participate in the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference on September 10, the Lake Street Best Ideas Growth Conference on September 12, and the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on October 2, in New York City.

During this time, investors will have the opportunity to discuss recent developments, including the launch of KindredBio's first product, study results from key therapeutic programs in development, and upcoming milestones.

Conference Details:

H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Date: Tuesday, September 10, 2019

KindredBio participant: CEO Richard Chin

Presentation time: 8:20-8:45a.m. ET in Adams, 4th Fl

Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel

Webcast URL: Click here

Lake Street Best Ideas Growth Conference

Date: Thursday, September 12, 2019

KindredBio participant: CEO Richard Chin

Location: Parker New York

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, October 2, 2019

KindredBio participant: President and COO Denise Bevers

Presentation time: 9:30-10:00a.m ET in Track 5 - Empire Ballroom 2

Location: InterContinental New York Barclay

Webcast URL: Click here

An archived version of the above webcasts will be available for 30 days on the KindredBio website.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets. Its mission is to bring to pets the same kinds of safe and effective medicines that human family members enjoy. The company's strategy is to identify compounds and targets that have already demonstrated safety and efficacy in humans and to develop therapeutics based on these validated compounds and targets for dogs, cats and horses. The company has a deep pipeline of novel drugs and biologics in development across many therapeutic classes. KindredBio's first approved drug is Mirataz® (mirtazapine transdermal ointment) for the management of weight loss in cats.

Important Safety Information

Mirataz® (mirtazapine transdermal ointment) is for topical use in cats only under veterinary supervision. Do not use in cats with a known hypersensitivity to mirtazapine or any of the excipients or in cats treated with monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs). Not for human use. Keep out of reach of children. Wear gloves to apply and wash hands after. Avoid contact with treated cat for 2 hours following application. The most common adverse reactions include application site reactions, behavioral abnormalities (vocalization and hyperactivity) and vomiting. Please see the full Prescribing Information.

