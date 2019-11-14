Kindred Biosciences to Participate in Stifel Healthcare Conference and Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets, will participate in the Stifel Healthcare Conference on November 19 in New York City and Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on November 21.

Dr. Richard Chin, Chief Executive Officer, will present and be available for one-on-one meetings. During this time, investors will have the opportunity to discuss recent developments, including the launch of KindredBio's first product, study results from key therapeutic programs in development, and upcoming milestones.

Conference Details:

Stifel Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, November 19, 2019

Presentation time: 10:20-10:50a.m. ET in Kennedy

Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel

Webcast URL: Click here

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Date: Thursday, November 21, 2019

Location: Waldorf Hilton, London

An archived version of the above webcast will be available for 30 days on the KindredBio website.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets. Its mission is to bring to pets the same kinds of safe and effective medicines that human family members enjoy. The company's strategy is to identify compounds and targets that have already demonstrated safety and efficacy in humans and to develop therapeutics based on these validated compounds and targets for dogs, cats and horses. The company has a deep pipeline of novel drugs and biologics in development across many therapeutic classes. KindredBio's first approved drug is Mirataz® (mirtazapine transdermal ointment) for the management of weight loss in cats.

Important Safety Information

Mirataz® (mirtazapine transdermal ointment) is for topical use in cats only under veterinary supervision. Do not use in cats with a known hypersensitivity to mirtazapine or any of the excipients or in cats treated with monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs). Not for human use. Keep out of reach of children. Wear gloves to apply and wash hands after. Avoid contact with treated cat for 2 hours following application. The most common adverse reactions include application site reactions, behavioral abnormalities (vocalization and hyperactivity) and vomiting. Please see the full Prescribing Information.

Contact

Katja Buhrer

katja.buhrer@kindredbio.com

(917) 969-3438

