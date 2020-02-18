Kindred Biosciences to Present at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Animal Health Summit

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets, will present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Animal Health Summit on February 24 in New York City.

Dr. Richard Chin, Chief Executive Officer, will present and be available for one-on-one meetings. During this time, investors will have the opportunity to discuss recent developments, study results from key therapeutic programs in development, and upcoming milestones.

Conference Details:

Date: Monday, February 24, 2020

Presentation time: 12:50-1:30 p.m. ET

Location: Bank of America Tower, 51st Floor, New York

Webcast URL: Click here

An archived version of the above webcast will be available for 30 days on the KindredBio website.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets. Its mission is to bring to pets the same kinds of safe and effective medicines that human family members enjoy. The company's strategy is to identify compounds and targets that have already demonstrated safety and efficacy in humans and to develop therapeutics based on these validated compounds and targets for dogs, cats, and horses. KindredBio has a deep pipeline of novel drugs and biologics in development across many therapeutic classes, alongside state-of-the-art biologics manufacturing capabilities and a broad intellectual property portfolio. The company has two approved drugs, namely Mirataz® (mirtazapine transdermal ointment) and Zimeta™ (dipyrone injection).

Contact

Katja Buhrer

katja.buhrer@kindredbio.com

(917) 969-3438T

SOURCE Kindred Biosciences, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.kindredbio.com

