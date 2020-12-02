Kindred Biosciences to Present at Guggenheim Animal Health Summit

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets, today announced that Dr. Richard Chin, Chief Executive Officer, will present on the "How Biologics Will Change Veterinary Practices" panel at the Guggenheim Animal Health Summit at 10am ET on Monday, December 7, 2020.

Dr. Chin will also be available for one-on-one meetings. During this time, investors will have the opportunity to discuss recent developments, study results from key therapeutic programs in development, and upcoming milestones.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative biologics focused on saving and improving the lives of pets. Its mission is to bring to pets the same kinds of safe and effective medicines that human family members enjoy. The Company's strategy is to identify targets that have already demonstrated safety and efficacy in humans and to develop therapeutics based on these validated targets for dogs and cats. KindredBio has a deep pipeline of novel biologics in development across many therapeutic classes, alongside state-of-the-art biologics manufacturing capabilities and a broad intellectual property portfolio.

