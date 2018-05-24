Kindred Biosciences to Present at Stifel 2018 Dental & Veterinary Conference

Denise Bevers, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, will present and be available for one-on-one meetings along with KindredBio's Chief Financial Officer, Wendy Wee. During this time, investors will have the opportunity to discuss recent developments, including the approval of KindredBio's first product, key therapeutic programs in development, and upcoming milestones.

Presentation Details:

Date: Wednesday, May 30, 2018

Time: 8:35 – 9:05am EDT

Location: The Peninsula Hotel, NY, Gramercy Room

Webcast URL: Click here

An archived version of the above webcast will be available for 30 days on the Company's website.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets. Its mission is to bring to pets the same kinds of safe and effective medicines that human family members enjoy. The Company's strategy is to identify compounds and targets that have already demonstrated safety and efficacy in humans and to develop therapeutics based on these validated compounds and targets for dogs, cats and horses. The Company has a deep pipeline of novel drugs and biologics in development across many therapeutic classes. KindredBio's first approved drug is Mirataz™ (mirtazapine transdermal ointment) for the management of weight loss in cats.

For more information or to download the corporate presentation ,visit www.KindredBio.com/LearnMore. Stay connected with KindredBio on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/KindredBio.

Contact

Russell Radefeld

KindredBio

russell.radefeld@kindredbio.com

(650) 701-7904

