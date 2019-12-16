Kindred Biosciences Unveils Positive Results from Pilot Study of its Interleukin-4R Monoclonal Antibody Being Developed for the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis in Dogs

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets, today unveiled positive results from its randomized, placebo-controlled laboratory pilot study of KIND-032, a fully caninized monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin-4 receptor (IL-4R), for the treatment of atopic dermatitis in dogs.

In the study, 14 laboratory dogs with clinical signs consistent with atopic dermatitis were dosed with placebo or with KIND-032 at two different doses. The CADESI scores were assessed by board-certified veterinary dermatologists who were blinded to treatment assignments. The study demonstrated that KindredBio's antibody was well-tolerated. Although the study was a single-dose study designed primarily to assess safety and pharmacokinetics, evidence of positive efficacy and dose response was observed at Week 1, as measured by CADESI-04. A second pilot study to further assess efficacy and dosing is planned for 2020.

"The results exceeded our expectations for this small, single-dose study," said KindredBio's Chief Executive Officer, Richard Chin, M.D. "This is another in a string of positive results for our biologics candidates, and brings us closer to our goal of becoming a leader in canine dermatitis. We are particularly pleased with this program's rapid progress, which is also surpassing our expectations."

The IL-4 pathway is a key driver of the inflammation that underlies atopic dermatitis and several other allergic diseases. Unlike the company's anti-IL-4/IL-13 SINK molecule, which binds to IL-4 and IL-13 circulating in blood, KIND-032 binds to the IL-4 receptor on the surface of immune cells. As a result of blockade of IL-4R, it prevents both IL-4 and IL-13 signaling pathways. The efficacy profiles, the subgroups of patients who respond to the biologics, and the ability to combine the biologics with other therapeutics may therefore differ between the two molecules.

Atopic dermatitis is the leading reason owners take their dog to the veterinarian, and the current market is over $700 million annually.

Kindred Biosciences is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets. Its mission is to bring to pets the same kinds of safe and effective medicines that human family members enjoy. The company's strategy is to identify compounds and targets that have already demonstrated safety and efficacy in humans and to develop therapeutics based on these validated compounds and targets for dogs, cats, and horses. KindredBio has a deep pipeline of novel drugs and biologics in development across many therapeutic classes. The company has two approved drugs, namely Mirataz® (mirtazapine transdermal ointment) and Zimeta™ (dipyrone injection).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our expectations about the trials, regulatory approval, manufacturing, distribution and commercialization of our current and future product candidates, and statements regarding our anticipated revenues, expenses, margins, profits and use of cash.

These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations. These statements are not promises or guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the following: our limited operating history and expectations of losses for the foreseeable future; the absence of significant revenue from our products and our product candidates for the foreseeable future; the likelihood that our revenue will vary from quarter to quarter; our potential inability to obtain any necessary additional financing; our substantial dependence on the success of our products and our lead product candidates which may not be successfully commercialized even if they are approved for marketing; the effect of competition; our potential inability to obtain regulatory approval for our existing or future product candidates; our dependence on third parties to conduct some of our development activities; our dependence upon third-party manufacturers for supplies of our products and our product candidates; uncertainties regarding the outcomes of trials regarding our product candidates; our potential failure to attract and retain senior management and key scientific personnel; uncertainty about our ability to develop a satisfactory sales organization; our significant costs of operating as a public company; our potential inability to obtain and maintain patent protection and other intellectual property protection for our products and our product candidates; potential claims by third parties alleging our infringement of their patents and other intellectual property rights; our potential failure to comply with regulatory requirements, which are subject to change on an ongoing basis; the potential volatility of our stock price; and the significant control over our business by our principal stockholders and management.

For a further description of these risks and other risks that we face, please see the risk factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), including the risk factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent updates that may be contained in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC. As a result of the risks described above and in our filings with the SEC, actual results may differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise these statements, except as may be required by law.

The results stated in this press release have not been reviewed by the United States Department of Agriculture Center for Veterinary Biologics.

