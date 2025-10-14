Kindred Bravely Forms New Partnership with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF)

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Bravely , a maternity and nursing apparel brand trusted by millions of moms since 2015, is proud to announce a new corporate partnership with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) . This partnership includes a $25,000 donation, directly funding 500 hours of groundbreaking clinical research in the fight against breast cancer.

As a company founded by moms, for moms, Kindred Bravely is deeply committed to maternal health and well-being. Breast cancer is the number one cause of cancer-related death in women ages 20–49, but mortality is declining thanks to advances in research, early detection, and public awareness. With the rise in postpartum breast cancer cases in recent years—a trend that is often overlooked and rarely discussed—this partnership reflects the brand's mission to advocate for and support women through every stage of motherhood.

"Maternal health isn't just part of our mission—it's the heart of who we are," said Carrie Welch, CEO of Kindred Bravely. "Supporting moms, especially during the vulnerable postpartum period, is central to everything we do. Postpartum breast cancer is a growing concern that remains largely overlooked in public health conversations, and our partnership with BCRF reflects our deep commitment to raising awareness and advancing the critical research needed."

As Kindred Bravely continues to grow and innovate in the maternity and postpartum space, this partnership underscores the company's ongoing commitment to ensuring every mom has access to the knowledge, support, and care she needs.

About Kindred Bravely

Kindred Bravely exists to make early motherhood feel a little less overwhelming and a lot more supported. Trusted by millions of moms since 2015, Kindred Bravely thoughtfully designs award-winning maternity, postpartum, breastfeeding, and baby essentials that offer unparalleled comfort and intuitive function, allowing moms to feel cared for, empowered, and more like themselves.

About Breast Cancer Research Foundation

Breast cancer is a complex disease with no simple solution. Research is the key to stopping it in its tracks. Founded in 1993 by Evelyn H. Lauder, BCRF is the largest private funder of breast cancer research in the world. By investing in the best minds in science to examine every aspect of the disease from prevention to metastasis—and fostering cross-disciplinary collaboration—BCRF is accelerating the entire field and moves us closer to the answers we urgently need to the end of breast cancer. Learn more and get involved at BCRF.org .

