Kindred confirms public cash offer from FDJ

News provided by

Kindred Group

21 Jan, 2024, 22:03 ET

SLIEMA, Malta, Jan. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following press articles regarding a potential public takeover offer from La Française des Jeux SA ("FDJ"), Kindred Group plc ("Kindred" or the "Company") would like to make the following clarifying statement.

As communicated in connection with Kindred's interim report for the third quarter 2023, the strategic review initiated by the Board in April 2023 is ongoing and the Company continues to evaluate options to deliver shareholder value. As part of the strategic review process, the Board in conjunction with its advisers, has explored a number of options, including a merger or sale of the Company.

Following press articles regarding the strategic review process, including specific information on a potential public offer by FDJ, Kindred confirms that FDJ has offered to acquire the entire outstanding share capital of Kindred. The takeover offer from FDJ is expected to be announced on Monday morning (22 January 2024), before opening of the market.

This disclosure contains information that Kindred Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 21-01-2024 21:50 CET.

For more information:
Evert Carlsson,
Chairman of the Board of Directors
[email protected]

Alexander Westrell,
Director of Communications
+46 73 7071686
press@kindredgroup.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/824/3912907/2552877.pdf

