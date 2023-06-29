Kindred demonstrates commitment to data security by achieving SOC 2 certification

News provided by

Kindred Group

29 Jun, 2023, 04:12 ET

VALLETTA, Malta, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred has received Service Organization Controls 2 (SOC 2) - Type 2 compliance status in Ontario, Canada. SOC 2 is a recognized leading North American standard allowing companies to demonstrate their information systems, security policies and procedures meet the highest standards of data security and operational excellence.

Following a rigorous audit process, Kindred Group plc's (Kindred) flagship brand Unibet received Service Organization Controls 2 (SOC 2) - Type 2 compliance status in Ontario, where Unibet is a leading provider of Casino and Sportsbook products. The audit conducted by MNP LLP involved a holistic and detailed independent assessment of Unibet's controls and practices, evaluating areas such as data management, system availability, logical and physical access controls, change management, and risk assessment. Subsequently, MNP has also affirmed that all data gathered, and systems hosted by Unibet's partner in Ontario, Pala Interactive, meets the Trust Service Criteria of security and processing integrity requirements. 

"We are thrilled to announce our successful completion of SOC 2 (Type 2) audit without any reported exceptions. This achievement is a testament to our ongoing commitment to providing the highest level of security to our customers. It demonstrates our dedication to meeting and exceeding industry best practices while maintaining a high level of trust and confidence in our services", says Amanda Brewer, Country Manager Canada, Kindred Group.

"Kindred have always been driving toward exceeding industry standards for information security and privacy. By protecting our operating platform and safeguarding customer data, we provide a safe and secure commercial offering to all our markets. We are pleased that our SOC 2 compliance has proven our continued commitment to one of Kindred's core values - We build on trust", says Sören Thörnlund, Chief Technology Officer, Kindred Group.

CONTACT:

For more information:
Maria Angell Dupont, External Communications Manager, Kindred Group
[email protected] 
+46 72 165 15 17

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/824/3796548/2160709.pdf

Kindred demonstrates commitment to data security and privacy certification â€" achieves SOC 2 certification

https://news.cision.com/kindred-group/i/kindred-ma-nsberg-2,c3195359

Kindred ma nsberg 2

SOURCE Kindred Group

Also from this source

Repurchase of shares/SDRs in Kindred Group plc May - June 2023

Repurchase of shares/SDRs in Kindred Group plc May - June 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.