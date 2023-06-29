Kindred demonstrates commitment to data security by achieving SOC 2 certification

VALLETTA, Malta, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred has received Service Organization Controls 2 (SOC 2) - Type 2 compliance status in Ontario, Canada. SOC 2 is a recognized leading North American standard allowing companies to demonstrate their information systems, security policies and procedures meet the highest standards of data security and operational excellence.

Following a rigorous audit process, Kindred Group plc's (Kindred) flagship brand Unibet received Service Organization Controls 2 (SOC 2) - Type 2 compliance status in Ontario, where Unibet is a leading provider of Casino and Sportsbook products. The audit conducted by MNP LLP involved a holistic and detailed independent assessment of Unibet's controls and practices, evaluating areas such as data management, system availability, logical and physical access controls, change management, and risk assessment. Subsequently, MNP has also affirmed that all data gathered, and systems hosted by Unibet's partner in Ontario, Pala Interactive, meets the Trust Service Criteria of security and processing integrity requirements.

"We are thrilled to announce our successful completion of SOC 2 (Type 2) audit without any reported exceptions. This achievement is a testament to our ongoing commitment to providing the highest level of security to our customers. It demonstrates our dedication to meeting and exceeding industry best practices while maintaining a high level of trust and confidence in our services", says Amanda Brewer, Country Manager Canada, Kindred Group.

"Kindred have always been driving toward exceeding industry standards for information security and privacy. By protecting our operating platform and safeguarding customer data, we provide a safe and secure commercial offering to all our markets. We are pleased that our SOC 2 compliance has proven our continued commitment to one of Kindred's core values - We build on trust", says Sören Thörnlund, Chief Technology Officer, Kindred Group.

CONTACT:

For more information:

Maria Angell Dupont, External Communications Manager, Kindred Group

[email protected]

+46 72 165 15 17

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/824/3796548/2160709.pdf Kindred demonstrates commitment to data security and privacy certification â€" achieves SOC 2 certification https://news.cision.com/kindred-group/i/kindred-ma-nsberg-2,c3195359 Kindred ma nsberg 2

SOURCE Kindred Group