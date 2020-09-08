Kindred expands US footprint with deals in Ohio and Illinois

LONDON, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred continues its US expansion by entering into an agreement with Penn National Gaming that will provide market access in Illinois and Ohio to operate both online sports betting and online gaming, pending applicable laws being passed and both parties obtaining all necessary gaming licenses.

Following the successful entry into New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Indiana, Kindred secures further market access by signing agreements with Penn National Gaming which will give access to Ohio and Illinois. The agreements provide Kindred, under the Unibet brand, access to pursue licensing in Illinois, through Argosy Casino Alton, and Ohio, through Hollywood Casino. The agreements span over a ten-year period.

"Extending our footprint in the US by establishing our brand in two key states like Illinois and Ohio is very exciting for us. We continue our journey in what we believe will become the largest gambling market in the world. Putting Illinois and Ohio on the list together with New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Iowa and Indiana, shows our commitment to establishing Unibet in the US. Illinois is one of the largest US states and it will be the next State that we are targeting to launch", says Manuel Stan, SVP Kindred US.

Kindred Group will continue to invest in growing its US operations where market conditions support a sustainable business model. Kindred will leverage Pala Interactive's Online Gaming Platform and integrate with sports betting provider Kambi.

