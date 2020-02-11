Kindred extends partnership with Pala Interactive LLC in Indiana and Iowa
Feb 11, 2020, 15:45 ET
TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pala Interactive, a leading online real money and social gaming platform provider, today announced that following the successful launch in Pennsylvania in November 2019, the Kindred Group has entered into a multi-year license agreement for Pala's proprietary online real money gaming platform for Indiana and Iowa.
Pala Interactive will provide the Kindred Group with its proprietary technology and services, including player account management platform, sports betting content from Kambi, a full suite of marketing technology and online casino products as and when regulations allow.
"It has been a pleasure to launch the Kindred Group in Pennsylvania," said Jim Ryan, CEO Pala Interactive. "We are incredibly proud that such an innovative company has trusted our flexible and capable Gaming Platform to grow their business in Indiana and Iowa."
SVP Kindred US Manuel Stan commented that "Kindred is delighted with the successful implementation of Pala's Online Gaming Platform in Pennsylvania and Pala Interactive was the obvious choice when we decided to enter new U.S. states."
About Pala Interactive LLC
Found in 2013, Pala Interactive anticipated the growth of online gaming opportunities in the United States and now provides its proprietary Online Gaming Platform for real money and social gaming.
Today Pala Interactive offer their Online Gaming Platform, consisting of proprietary technology and services, including player account management platform, online casino products, gaming content, relevant marketing and technology integrations.
