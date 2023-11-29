Kindred Group announces North America exit and actions to accelerate profitable growth

News provided by

Kindred Group

29 Nov, 2023, 01:47 ET

SLIEMA, Malta, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its strategic review, Kindred Group will exit the North American market with the expectations to have fully exited operations in the market by the end of Q2 2024, subject to the regulatory process. The Group also announces decisive actions to drive growth on core markets and dedicated cost reduction initiatives, which includes a reduction of over 300 employees and consultants during 2024. In total, these initiatives are expected to result in annualised gross cost savings of approximately GBP 40 million.

Kindred Group plc (Kindred) announces an interim update on the strategic review initiated by the Board of Directors on 26 April 2023. As part of the strategic review, Kindred will immediately start an exit process from the North American market with the expectations to have fully exited operations by the end of Q2 2024, subject to the regulatory process. The re-allocation of financial and tech resources towards existing core markets will improve ability to capitalise on core market potential and gain market share.

The re-allocation of financial and tech resources enables Kindred to initiate growth initiatives across its core market footprint. These initiatives include, but are not limited to;

  • Additional brand extensions of hyper local casino brands in selected markets
  • Re-allocation of marketing investments and tech resources to selected markets and strategic projects with convincing growth opportunities
  • Continued product differentiation through exclusive content

Additionally, Kindred introduces further cost reduction initiatives. In addition to non-headcount opex savings, Kindred has also addressed its organisational structure with the intent to achieve a leaner and more efficient organisation focused on selective growth initiatives. This will include a reduction of over 300 employees (including employees in North America) and consultants during 2024. The cost reduction initiatives are expected to result in annualised gross cost savings (opex and capex) of approximately GBP 40 million.

"The cost reduction actions announced today are both necessary and decisive. While it is never a desire to inform valued colleagues of redundancies, this puts us in a stronger position to secure long-term growth for Kindred across our locally regulated core markets. We can now focus our resources and tech capacity towards strategic initiatives and selected markets where we see clear potential to grow our market share," says Nils Andén, Interim CEO of Kindred Group.

This disclosure contains information that Kindred Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 29-11-2023 07:30 CET.

For additional information:
Alexander Westrell, Director of Communications
+46 73 7071686
[email protected]

Linda Lyth, Investor Relations Manager
+46 76 7681337
[email protected]

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/824/3884524/2461174.pdf

Press release: Kindred Group announces North America exit and actions to accelerate profitable growth

SOURCE Kindred Group

Also from this source

Kindred Group announces North America exit and actions to accelerate profitable growth

As part of its strategic review, Kindred Group will exit the North American market with the expectations to have fully exited operations in the...

Kindred enables pioneering gambling education sessions for Rangers FC players in Scotland

Kindred will fund independent, groundbreaking gambling education sessions designed specifically for players and staff at Rangers FC in Scotland. The...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Gambling & Casinos

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

General Sports

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.