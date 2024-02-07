Kindred Group appoints Nils Andén as permanent CEO

07 Feb, 2024

SLIEMA, Malta, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Group's Board of Directors has decided to appoint Nils Andén as permanent CEO with immediate effect after holding the interim position since May 2023.

Kindred Group plc (Kindred) announces that Nils Andén has been appointed permanent CEO by the Board of Directors and enters the position with immediate effect. Nils Andén was appointed interim CEO in May 2023.  

"The Board is very pleased to be able to appoint Nils as permanent CEO and that he is willing to take on the job. Nils has done an excellent job as interim CEO and is an appreciated leader with a vast knowledge of both Kindred and the online gambling industry. We look forward to working with Nils and his team as he continues to lead the company on its strategic direction", says Evert Carlsson, Chairman of the Board at Kindred Group.

"I am grateful and proud to have received the Board's confidence to continue in the role as CEO of Kindred Group. We have a great team who are working hard to deliver on an exciting strategy that will strengthen Kindred's position in locally regulated markets, and I look forward to continue to execute on our plan", says Nils Andén, CEO of Kindred Group.

This disclosure contains information that Kindred Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 07-02-2024 07:30 CET.

CONTACT:

For more information:

Alexander Westrell, Director of Communications
[email protected]   
+46 73 7071686

