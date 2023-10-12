Kindred Group: Second instalment of dividend

12 Oct, 2023, 08:44 ET
VALLETTA, Malta, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Annual General Meeting on 20 April 2023, it was decided that the dividend of GBP 0.345 per share/SDR would be paid out in two equal instalments. The first payment was distributed on 27 April 2023. The following dates apply to the second instalment:
- Ex-dividend date is 23 October 2023
- Record date is 24 October 2023
- Distribution by Euroclear Sweden AB on 27 October 2023
For accounting purposes, the rate of exchange to be used shall be the GBP-SEK rate prevalent on the record date 23 October 2023.
Linda Lyth, Investor Relations Manager, +46 767 681 337
[email protected]
