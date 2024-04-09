Kindred Group's Q1 report 2024 and invitation to conference call

VALLETTA, Malta, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Group plc will publish its interim report for the first quarter 2024 on Wednesday 24 April 2024 at 07.30 (CEST).

In connection with this, Kindred Group's CEO Nils Andén and Interim CFO Patrick Kortman will host a web presentation in English at 10.00 (CEST) which is webcasted live on https://www.kindredgroup.com/Q12024.

To access the telephone conference in connection with the presentation, please register at https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=5006359. After registration you will be provided a phone number and a conference ID to access the conference.

Please call in well in advance for registration. There will be an opportunity to ask questions after the presentation.

For more information:

Linda Lyth, Investor Relations Manager, +46 767 681 337

[email protected]

